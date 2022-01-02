Government and weather officials are seeking the cause of the high “shake” that has been reported in western Pennsylvania





Government and weather officials in Pittsburgh are trying to determine the source of the loud “bang” noise that accompanied many reports of “shaking” in the area around 11:20 this morning.

In a statement, Allegheny County officials said they had received several reports of “loud shaking” in the South Hills and other parts of western Pennsylvania.

Twitter and other social media users also posted similar reports from multiple communities around Allegheny and southern Washington County.

Allegheny County 9-1-1 received reports of loud bangs and rattles in the South Hills and other reports. We have confirmed that there was no seismic activity and no thunder/lightning. At this point, we don’t have an explanation for the reports, but agencies continue to research.

Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 1, 2022

“We have confirmed no seismic activity and no thunder/lightning,” Allegheny County Communications Director Amy Downs wrote in an email. “At this point, we don’t have an explanation for that, but the agencies are continuing to look.”

The US Geological Survey, which monitors and reports on earthquakes, said Saturday afternoon that the agency had not detected an earthquake in the area and had not reported seismic activity.

Gina Lake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said the agency is also aware of the reports, but said no thunder or lightning was reported in the area at the time. She added that 911 local centers had no evidence of any explosions in the area.

“We’ve seen a lot of reports on social media about the big boom, but we really don’t know,” Lake said. “We have no evidence that it was an earthquake.”

Lake said the sound may have been from meteor showers that passed or entered the atmosphere.,

“Maybe it was a meteor that we couldn’t see because it’s daytime and there’s an overcast sky, but then we have no idea.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-01-01/government-and-weather-officials-seek-cause-of-loud-boom-shaking-reported-in-western-pennsylvania The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos