Can a loud bang be heard and felt on Saturday from a meteor? – WPXI





Allegheny Company – The region started in 2022 with a boom.

“I was hoping for a quieter start to the new year,” said Squirrel Hill resident Sherrill Werber, responding to the explosion heard and felt by many throughout the area around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“I live in the city, so I always hear something outside, but this was a bit different,” Werber described.

From the North Hills to the Carnegie, to the South Hills, Greensburg, Westmoreland County and beyond, people have shared on social media their experiences during the boom.

Some publications said the boom shook people’s homes.

Werber said her experience wasn’t severe.

“I started seeing things on social media like, ‘Did you feel the earthquake? “I think that was an earthquake,” she said.

The National Weather Service said the boom was not an earthquake.

He also ruled out thunder and lightning as a possible cause.

The theory of the organization is a meteorite that entered the atmosphere and exploded.

“It can happen over the ocean, it can happen anywhere. You can’t really predict when it will happen, but that is all we can provide to explain why it happens,” said Shannon Hefferan, a meteorologist at NWS.

The NWS said a satellite ring captured activity over Washington County that likely showed the meteor.

The organization is still not 100% sure if it was a meteorite, but noted that a meteor explosion over West Virginia in September caused similar activity.

“We thought this might be a meteor falling into the atmosphere and exploding and it could, you know, create this flash and maybe a boom at the same time, so maybe that’s what it was,” Hefferan said.

The National Weather Service is still investigating what exactly happened, but said there is nothing to worry about at this time.

Officials from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh reported that the source may have been a meteor explosion. Information from the GOES-16 Lightning Mapper satellite, which is looking specifically for light emitted by lightning, revealed an “unrelated flash of lightning” at the time of the accident. This has not been confirmed as a source yet, however.

The loud explosion heard over SW PA earlier may have been a meteor blast. GOES-16 GLM Total Optical Energy exhibits a flash not associated with lightning. There is no confirmation, but this is the most likely explanation at this time. pic.twitter.com/ArtHCEA1RT

– NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 1, 2022

