21 people rescued from tram stop in New Mexico

Cottonwood trees lining the Rio Grande with the Sandia Mountains in the background, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo: Citizen of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

New Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people stranded overnight in two trams after a frozen cable caused cars to tumble high in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque.

Crews first rescued 20 stranded people in one vehicle and several hours later rescued one stranded person in a second vehicle, Lt. Robert Arguillas, a spokesman for the Bernalillo County Fire Department, said early Saturday afternoon.

All of those in the cars were employees of the Sandia Peak aerial tramway or mountaintop restaurant, Arguillas said, and 20 were transported in one car to the mountain base at the end of their work days.

Arguillas said the other employee was heading up the mountain to provide security overnight when the tram system shut down Friday night due to the snow.

Arguillas said there were no reports of injuries among the stranded. “More than just very frustrating.”

To rescue 20 people in a single vehicle, operators were able to move it to a support tower close to more than halfway up the mountain, and search and rescue personnel early Saturday morning climbed into the area and scaled the tower to deliver blankets and other supplies to those inside the heated vehicle, Arguillas said.

Over the course of several hours, Arguillas said, search and rescue personnel used ropes and other equipment to lower personnel about 85 feet (26 meters) to the ground before escorting them to a nearby landing area in the steep and rocky terrain where the tower is located.

He said that the 20 people then transported several helicopters simultaneously to the base of the mountains.

Arguillas said the second car, with one employee in it, was up the mountain and at the site where the car was too high off the ground to pull people off the ropes.

Arguillas said the tram system was able to connect the second vehicle via cable to the rescue site in the support tower, then rescuers used ropes to take down the 21st person as they did with the others.

Brian Cohn, the tram system manager, said there was an unusually rapid build-up of ice on one of the cables causing it to sag under the tram, making it dangerous to keep going, KOB-TV reported.

