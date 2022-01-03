Washable! Fund for International Cooperation and Development and CARE Haiti work together to ensure that those affected by the 2021 Haiti earthquake have access to safe drinking water – Haiti





In response to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southern Haiti on August 14, 2021, the Fund for International Cooperation and Development (TaiwanICDF) is collaborating with CARE International, a US-based international NGO, to implement the Haiti Earthquake Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Program. Project to assist affected communities and families since December 1, 2021. This project aims to help affected people from three municipalities, Beaumont, Pestel and Rousseau, in the Grand-Anse department of Haiti, to obtain clean water, hygiene and sanitation facilities, and gradually recover from the devastating earthquake.

The 2021 Haiti earthquake killed at least 2,200 people, injured 12,000, and the total affected population was more than 800,000. In addition to the need for food, livelihoods and shelter, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 300,000 people were in An urgent need for safe drinking water, while 500,000 needed immediate and long-term support to access water supply services. In the Grand’Anse department, it was assessed that at least 7,000 homes were destroyed or damaged, including domestic water storage and sanitation facilities, and many shelters in the affected areas also lack basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities . To respond to humanitarian needs, the project will rehabilitate domestic water storage and hand washing stations, and install and (or) rehabilitate water treatment and distribution facilities in the community. Moreover, during the rehabilitation or installation of water storage and supply facilities, the project will arrange water trucks for the target communities to meet the short-term needs, and awareness and awareness campaigns on hygiene will be conducted. With all these efforts, this project aims to improve the affected people’s access to safe and clean water resources, as well as hygiene information on the prevention of waterborne diseases. It is estimated that 2,600 families, approximately 13,000 people, will benefit from the project.

The Taiwan Technical Mission in Haiti sent by TaiwanICDF is dedicated to implementing long-term agricultural projects in Haiti. The mission also provides related agricultural aid after the disaster. The above mentioned humanitarian assistance project is implemented through the cooperation between TaiwanICDF and a renowned international NGO to provide WASH assistance in line with local needs. This project will enhance Taiwan’s image as a provider of humanitarian aid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/haiti/ready-wash-international-cooperation-and-development-fund-and-care-haiti-work-together

