Earthquake delays train services – Taipei Times





By Shelley Chan / Staff Reporter

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit the east coast of Taiwan at 5:46 pm yesterday, causing delays for some train services and affecting passengers returning home from work.

Data from the Seismological Center of the Central Meteorological Bureau showed that the epicenter was 56.7 kilometers east of Hualien County at a depth of 19.4 kilometers.

The largest force generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was reported in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan Province.

Image courtesy of the Central Meteorological Bureau

Bureau data showed that level 3 severity was reported in Taoyuan, Taichung, Hsinchu City, Changhua County and Nantou City.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said it had slowed some of its trains in the wake of the quake, while the Taiwan High Speed ​​Rail Corporation said its operations were not affected.

Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. said the arrival of trains along the Taipei MRT system was delayed by about two to three minutes at each station.

Photo courtesy of Taipei City Government

Taoyuan Metro Corp. said 20 trains along the subway system at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport were delayed, affecting about 2,500 passengers.

Meanwhile, 600 households in Taipei’s Dan District (大安) experienced power outages, and nearly 100 households in Taipei experienced a drop in water supply pressure, according to the Taipei City Government’s Emergency Response Center.

Water and electricity supplies are back to normal as of the time this news broke last night.

Seismological center director Chen Ko Chang (陳國昌) said the relatively shallow earthquake was caused by the collision of the Philippine sea plate and the Eurasian plate.

“We rarely record a 6.0-magnitude earthquake at the beginning of the year,” Chen said, adding that Taiwan experiences two to three 6.0-magnitude earthquakes annually.

The epicenter of the quake was at the leading edge of the subduction zone between the quake-prone Heping and Nanao offshore basins, Qin said.

Four earthquakes greater than magnitude 6.0 have been recorded since 1980 in the same area, the largest of which has a magnitude of 6.8.

He said that since 2019 the nation has recorded more active movements in the plates due to immersion.

“We are likely to see a continuation of frequent seismic activity this year,” Chen said, adding that aftershocks with a magnitude of 4 to 5 could occur in the next two to three days.

Although the quake created a level 4 intensity in Taipei, the National Disaster Warning System did not send messages to people’s mobile phones.

The epicenter was very far from shore, and there were not many seismic detectors in the area. As such, we could only measure the strength of the seismic waves when they reached shore,” Chen said.

“The system first detected the intensity in Yilan and Hualien only reaching level 3, which means that the intensity in Taipei will be lower than level 3. That’s why the alarm didn’t go off,” he said.

He added that the effects of the earthquake in the Taipei Basin were mainly caused by seismic site effects, which are related to the amplification of seismic waves in the surface geological layers.

