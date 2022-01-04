Railroad Commission suspends disposal of deep well water near Midland after earthquakes





The Texas Railroad Commission, the agency that regulates oil and gas production in the state, has halted a type of water disposal associated with hydraulic fracturing in the Midland area due to its links to earthquakes.

Tremors are usually small. But last week, people felt a moderate-magnitude earthquake near Stanton, northwest Midland. Liz Hampton, energy correspondent for Reuters, told The Texas Standard that regulators took the step to try to avoid a larger earthquake. Listen to the interview above or read the text below.

This text has been slightly edited for clarity:

Texas Standard: We’re not talking about hydraulic fracturing per se. We’re talking about getting rid of fracking wastewater, right? And how exactly is deep well injection different from other forms of water removal?

Liz Hampton: In oil and gas production, as you mentioned, a huge amount of water flows. And operators in Texas and Oklahoma everywhere have to deal with this. So many of them use these deep injection wells, which can go thousands of feet into the ground. And, for example, the ones that regulators closed in Texas were less than 10,000 feet away. These pipes are connected to pipelines and carry this wastewater from oil and gas production to these injection sites. And they are just so much that they put them in the ground to deal with.

Is there a consensus that this method of deep well injection is the reason behind this seismic activity

Yes. Among the scientific community, among oil and gas regulators in different states and even among the oil and gas companies themselves – they all pretty much agree that this is the cause of these earthquakes. There are fault lines everywhere. Oklahoma had this problem a few years ago as there was a deep water injection into a formation there, which caused a lot of earthquakes. And when oil and gas regulators shut down the disposal of these deep wells, it dramatically reduced the frequency of earthquakes.

I know that when the regulators in Oklahoma decided to take action, there was a lot of pressure on the regulators in Texas to do the same. The fact that the Texas Railroad Commission – which oversees energy extraction – took this step in an unusual step for it?

The people I spoke to reporting on this story said “yes and no”. The Texas Railroad is very pro-oil and gas, so they don’t want to do things that will cost operators money. They don’t want to do things that could stop production. But what they’re dealing with here is a huge spike in earthquakes. And so they’re looking at the frequency with which these earthquakes occur.

There is a phenomenon called the Gutenberg-Richter Law, which states that if there are a large number of small earthquakes, this is an indication that there will be fewer large earthquakes coming. And so they’re looking at more than 2,000 earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or higher in a year, and that’s roughly double the year 2020, when oil and gas production was down due to the pandemic. They should realize that this could mean that there will be a bigger earthquake on the horizon. I kind of saw that with what happened at Stanton last week.

What does all this mean for oil and gas operators in the region? Can you keep cracking if you don’t have anywhere to put sewage like you did before?

It seems likely that it will become a very big problem. If you are a worker using injection wells that have already been closed or that are monitored by the Railways Commission. So one option would be to move the waste water to a place where you can inject it where there is concern about earthquakes – minimal. This will likely add to production cost for some operators affected by it. The other thing is that there are a lot of these companies that have popped up over the past few years that specialize in water transportation. So some of these wells that have been closed or that could be shut down as a result of the recent earthquake are fairly new wells. Therefore, the cost of drilling such a well costs from 6 to 10 million dollars. This is an investment some of these companies have made to the point that they may not realize the full value. Worst case scenario, if you are an operator, is that you may have to throttle some production if you can’t find something to do with water. Oil and gas prices are now high. Oil is about $75 a barrel. This is the last thing an oil company wants to do.

