A light earthquake was reported in Shikabalapur district of Karnataka





On December 22, 2021, two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkabalapur District.

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale hit Shikabalapur district in Karnataka state on Wednesday, January 5, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) said. The tremors were felt in the villages of Chitigir, Adagall, Biraganahalli, Gulhali and Bugabarti for three seconds in the early hours, according to authorities.

However, the villagers claimed to have felt the tremors three times. Most of the villagers spent the night outside their homes. The villagers claimed that the walls of many houses were damaged. The villagers said that the things that were placed on the shelves inside the houses fell, after which they ran away from their homes.

On December 22, 2021, two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkabalapur District. According to A Jagadeesh, a seismologist at KSNDMC, the recent earthquakes were due to the heavy floods experienced in the area. “Chikabalapur is a drought prone area and there hasn’t been much rain in the last 30 to 35 years. In 2021 there was heavy flooding. When suddenly there is a lot of rain, the water enters rift areas in the ground about 10 km deep and loose rocks start moving “This causes the earthquake,” he said.

Jagadish added that there were no injuries as a result of the quake. But he noted that some homes built with bricks and mud instead of concrete had developed during previous earthquakes.

“For earthquakes of such low strength, there is usually no damage. So far we have seen a few earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale and no damage has been reported. However, in Chikkaballapur there is a lot of mud construction which means they use mud on bricks. Instead of using concrete. These houses usually get damage when a 1.5-magnitude earthquake is recorded. In cement constructions there will be no damage. However, in such mud houses, we have seen some damage after previous earthquakes,” Jagadish said.

Jagadish said residents should not be afraid during an earthquake and needed to get out of buildings and stay in the open until the earthquakes ended in case of future earthquakes.

