Experts puzzled by continuing earthquakes in South Carolina – WSOC TV





COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Another earthquake struck near the state capital of South Carolina, the 10th in a series of tremors that have led geologists to wonder how long the convulsions might last.

The South Carolina Emergency Management said a 1.5-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter near Lugoff, about 22 miles southwest of Columbia, struck Wednesday morning.

Earlier Wednesday, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Elgin, about 25 miles northeast of Colombia, according to the US Geological Survey. Officials said it was measured at a depth of 0.5 km.

That area, with a population of less than 2,000 people near the border of Richland and Kershaw counties, has become the epicenter of a recent wave of seismic activity, beginning with a 3.3-magnitude earthquake on Dec. 27.

Since then, a total of eight more earthquakes have been recorded nearby, ranging from 1.7 to 2.6 on Wednesday. No injuries or damages were reported.

According to SCEMD, the state averages 20 earthquakes each year. Clusters occur more often, such as six small earthquakes in more than a week last year near Jenkinsville, about 38 miles west of the most recent group of earthquakes.

Earthquakes are nothing new to South Carolina, although most tend to occur near the coast. According to emergency management officials, about 70% of South Carolina earthquakes are located in the Middleton Place-Summerville seismic zone, about 12.4 miles northwest of Charleston.

In 1886, that historic port city was home to the largest recorded earthquake in the history of the southeastern United States, according to seismologists. The earthquake, believed to have had a magnitude of at least 7, left dozens dead and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

This event was preceded by a series of small tremors over several days, although it was not known that the previous tremors had necessarily led to something more catastrophic until after the Great Quake.

Frustratingly, there’s no way to know if smaller earthquakes portend something more serious, according to Stephen Gaum, a professor of geology at the College of Charleston who described the tremors before the 1886 Charleston disaster as “rare.”

“You can’t see that coming,” Jaume told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “There is no obvious change or change that you can put your finger on to say, ‘This leads to this. “

Typically, Jaume said the recent earthquakes near Elgin — which lie along a large fault system stretching from Georgia through the Carolinas to Virginia — would be described as aftershocks from the December 27 event, since subsequent earthquakes were all smaller than the first.

But Jaume said the fact that events continue to unfold more than a week after the first event has caused panic among experts who study these events.

“They’re not dying the way we expect,” Gum said. “What does that mean? I don’t know.”

So what is going on here? It’s hard to tell, said John Arens, a Channel 9 meteorologist.

In the rock and the ground under it, there are many small fractures or cracks. According to the Department of Geology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, these fractures are ancient — hundreds of millions of years old — and difficult to identify.

All it takes is a little slip or a little pressure in those fractures and you’ll get some vibration. Similar situations occurred in Winston-Salem recently and below Lake Monticello in South Carolina, which meteorologist Ashley Kramlish covered.

These groups occur for a while and then usually subside.

