



Jan 06, 2022

Gurkha [Nepal], Jan 6 (ANI): The devastating 2015 earthquake with its epicenter in the mountainous Gorkha region shook the Himalayan nation of Nepal, killing nearly 10,000 people, injuring thousands and displacing more than half a million people. The sky is open and in a makeshift settlement full of dangers. Since a large number of houses were to be built in a short period of time and the rainy season was approaching followed by winter, the reconstruction campaign was proceeding slowly. Madu is one of the local Gorkha women who is now a certified trained builder. During the reconstruction campaign funded by the Government of India and undertaken by the United Nations Development Program. Madhu Maya Sonar broke down in tears as she recalled her bygone days and said, “I lost my father and mother at such a young age. I stumbled under days of scarcity and took shelter” in my mother’s house. I got married too and at that time I didn’t have any skills. After my father passed away, I didn’t have a penny to buy a piece of cloth either. “But then I realized that I must do something, that living in days of scarcity and deprivation must not go on, children must also go to schools and fulfill their demands as well as keep the kitchen fires burning.” Together with male co-workers: I am not the least compared to them. I was confident to do anything and Mason training gave him a boost. “I have been able to overcome prejudices that women should only work at home. I have wandered into various locations and earn money for her family which led to a series of changes in status.” Those who used to marginalize me because they knew nothing now go on to state that I have the skills Required on construction sites and that I am not inferior to my male counterparts. Depending on the situation and timing, sometimes I go to work on the site, sometimes I don’t,” Madhu added with a smile on her face. The reconstruction campaign, which lasted from March 2018 to December 2021 in Gorka, has managed to produce more than 6,842 construction workers, among whom 424 women played a pivotal role in the reconstruction process locally, and Madhu participated in the rebuilding of her neighbour’s house, just a few steps away from her own.

“I am really happy and satisfied that women too can really make changes and work in these areas,” Maya Devi Sunar, a beneficiary whose house has been built with the active participation of construction workers like Madhu, told ANI. They were not used to getting involved in this kind of field earlier but now they started working on it too after they got the training. “Madu worked with other male construction workers after attending the training provided by the United Nations Development Program in Nepal which conducted the housing reconstruction in Nepal project funded by the Government of India in 2019. The human resources available for the reconstruction were also semi-skilled and technically it was There are many flaws in their work, but the training provided under the Nepal Housing Reconstruction Project encouraged them to correct their weaknesses.” Our support was how to make use of local materials and resources and how one person could carry a complete home building material consisting of all the basics and basic materials. jw.org en Using all the local materials as well as the rescue materials they lost during the earthquake. So this was what we were advocating and spreading awareness among the community as well as the beneficiaries,” said Deepak Tripathi, one of the consultants who worked as a consultant from SEEDS Technical Services – Disaster Management Advisor to ANI. After the 2015 earthquake and the calm of the earth in the following days the reconstruction campaign started In the Himalayan nation which has already incurred a loss of up to 706 billion Nepalese rupees, equivalent to 7 billion US dollars.Despite the scarcity of manpower for reconstruction, the increased participation of women in the attempt came upon the appalling situation.This also helped them improve their economic situation and reduce their dependence on others for their needs and desires.” The economic situation was really bad. I used to earn a daily wage of 200-50 Nepalese rupees through the work done in this field. After getting this training, my salary also increased and I travel with my other brothers which increased my confidence. “It brought about a lot of changes in the everyday experience,” Madhu Maya said. On par with the male comrades, Madhu now receives a daily wage of INR 800 whenever she builds houses or goes to work. India supported the construction of 50,000 homes in Gorkha (26,912 beneficiaries) and Nowakot (23,088 beneficiaries) in Nepal. The Government of Iraq appointed UNDP and UNOPS as social and technical advisors in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts respectively in March 2018. US$1 billion has been allocated for the reconstruction of Nepal in the form of grants and a line of credit. $150 million has been allocated for reconstruction in the housing sector, $100 million is a grant and $50 million is drawn from the line of credit. (ANI)

