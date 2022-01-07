Ten earthquakes rocked South Carolina in the past 10 days | News





COLUMBIA, South Carolina (Fox Carolina) – Ten earthquakes have rocked South Carolina in the past 10 days, and experts are baffled by the recent surge.

“On the one hand, you can’t lose a lot of sleep, but there is a possibility that we will have a major earthquake in the future,” said Dr. Thomas Pratt, a USGS geophysical researcher.

The Elgin and Logov earthquakes struck several times between December 27 and January 5.

The state typically experiences fewer than twenty earthquakes annually and geologists are baffled by the constant earthquakes.

“It’s a mystery because we’re not near a plate down there, and most earthquakes happen when plates rub together, but we’re not close to one in South Carolina,” Pratt said. “It’s not clear why we get these little earthquakes.”

It’s hard to explain the recent spike, Dr. Pratt said, but history can provide some answers.

“There is very little chance that these were earthquakes of a much larger earthquake,” Dr. Pratt said. “This is what happened in Charleston, South Carolina in 1886. They had many small earthquakes that had a magnitude of 7 and caused great damage.” .

“We never know if these small earthquakes lead to something bigger or not. There is no way to know the truth”

The 1886 earthquake destroyed much of Charleston. It damaged buildings, destroyed homes, and killed sixty people.

It’s the biggest earthquake to hit the southeastern US, but could it happen again?

“If the same thing happened today with a much larger population and a much larger infrastructure, it would obviously be an even more worrisome earthquake,” Dr Pratt said. Too much that these are earthquakes for something much bigger, but we don’t know that.”

