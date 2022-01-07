“Myself and my colleagues have puzzled me a bit.” SC is experiencing an increase in earthquakes





South Carolina (WBTV) – Why have so many earthquakes occurred in South Carolina recently?

Since December 27, the USGS has detected 10 earthquakes in the Kershaw County area. Earthquakes are not unusual in South Carolina, but these conditions are.

The state usually gets about 10 to 15 earthquakes per year. They usually occur near the coast. Kershaw County is further inland.

So, why does this happen?

Jimmy Paul asked Dr. Stephen Jaume, professor of geology at the College of Charleston.

Jimmy: How weird is the kind of earthquake that we’re seeing in the north of the state?

Dr.. Gumi: They’re not entirely uncommon. They are subject to earthquakes in northern South Carolina. I mentioned to people that there was actually a much bigger earthquake in 1913. The Union County earthquake, somewhere around 5 to 5.5. What’s unusual about this sequence of earthquakes is how long it lasts, right? The largest, I started with 3.3. It’s reasonably large in terms of how many people feel about it. Not big enough to cause any damage. The problem is that we usually expect the aftershocks to go away, usually within three days. They are still going. So, myself and my colleagues have been a little perplexed about this. Why didn’t they stop?

Jamie: Are there some practical theories as to why this happened?

Dr.. Gomi: No, not really. At least, I heard nothing of my confidence in him. I spoke to geologists earlier today. They pull out the geological maps. There has been some gold prospecting in the area in the past, and they are trying to take a look at what was discovered during that. Colleagues at the USGS are looking at magnetic field data to see if there’s any evidence you can often see in basement rocks.

Jimmy: Are these aftershocks? Or is it possibly earthquakes of something bigger?

Dr. Gom: We can’t say. The seismograph doesn’t tell you if something else is coming. In fact, I’ve been talking to meteorologists and telling them how lucky I am to consider them. They can see things coming. You can’t see things come to the ground the same way.

Jimmy: Would you worry if I lived along this dividing line?

Dr.. Jaume: I would like to know if there is anything that can fall on me in bed or not. I would like to look. People get hurt when things fall on them in earthquakes. One thing I’ve been helping out for emergency management personnel is the fall, cover, and stabilization drills. The safest thing you can do is fall to the ground, because if the ground is strong enough to drop things, that will include you. Therefore, running outside is not actually recommended. Cover something – a table, a desk, etc.. something where you can get some protection from things falling on you. So drop it, cover it, and keep going until the shaking stops.

Jimmy: I know you can’t make predictions. It’s impossible, but do what you can – will this calm down here over the next few weeks?

Dr. Gom: I certainly hope.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbtv.com/2022/01/06/its-got-myself-my-colleagues-bit-flummoxed-sc-seeing-increase-earthquakes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos