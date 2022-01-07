Gas extraction in Groningen could double this year, despite earthquake problems





People living in the province of Groningen have reacted shockingly to the news that gas production may double this year, in part to meet contractual obligations with Germany.

Groningen gas production is currently being shut down due to earthquake damage, and from 2023 the reserves will only be accessed in emergency situations.

In a briefing to lawmakers Thursday evening, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said Germany says it needs an additional 1.1 billion cubic metres, because energy-saving measures have not been as effective as hoped. About five million households in Germany are connected to the Groningen gas network.

The second problem is the delay in the expansion of the nitrogen extraction plant in Zuidbruck. The Netherlands hopes to replace the use of Groningen gas with imports from abroad, by mixing nitrogen with more calorific imported gas to make it suitable for cooking and central heating.

The ministry said the ministry would make a final decision by April, but that depending on the weather, gas production could be increased to 7.6 billion cubic meters to meet German and domestic demand.

“This is a slap in the face for our residents,” the regional council’s executive director, Gerd van Decken, told local TV station RTV Noord. This is an unacceptable situation. It seems that Germany is short of gas and must be sold at the expense of Groningen.

Members of Parliament also responded with shock and anger at the news. “The ministerial briefing does not contain a single word on compensation claims, not a single word on home reinforcement, and not a single word on compensation,” said Socialist MP Sandra Pekerman.

ruin

Thousands of people are still waiting for compensation or help making their homes safe after years of earthquakes caused by the extraction of natural gas. More than 1,000 earthquakes measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale have struck the region since 1986.

To date, 126,356 reports of earthquake damage have been submitted to an official government institute set up to process claims. So far, 1.15 billion euros have been earmarked for homeowners and others to pay damages.

The new government has a minister – former Finance Minister Hans Willberev – with a specific responsibility to sort out compensation for people whose property has been damaged by earthquakes.

