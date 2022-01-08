



The northern province of Qinghai in China was hit by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake. Photo: Twitter A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the northern part of Qinghai Province in China

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the northern region of Qinghai Province in China was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale.

EMSC said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, very close to the surface, causing the property to move violently. One person was reported injured, and a number of houses were damaged by the major earthquake.

The Peruvian capital, Lima, was also hit by an earthquake earlier today. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit parts of the city and surrounding areas. Authorities reported that at least one person was injured and three homes were damaged.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) said the earthquake occurred at approximately 5:27 am on Friday, January 7, at a depth of 116 km. The epicenter was 19 km to the northeast of Lima.

Authorities said one of the main highways connecting Lima to the center of the country was blocked by falling rocks. It was known that many residents had fled their homes when they began to shake, as Peru was a regular epicenter of seismic activity, located in the so-called “oceanic ring of fire” that runs along the coast of the continent.

Civil defense authorities said one resident, Jason Araba, 28, was apparently leaving his home when he fell from the third floor of his building.

“It is possible that, at higher altitudes, this medium-sized event generated rockfalls and landslides on roads and in valleys, and even potential damage to precarious homes,” Hernando Tavera, director of the IGP, said in a statement on the institute’s website.

Marine hydrographic experts ruled out a tsunami. On Twitter, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo posted, “Peruvian people, let’s keep our calm, but let’s be prepared for any aftershock.”

The quake was also felt in Canete and Chincha provinces, south of Lima, as well as Chimbote, a coastal city about 400 kilometers north of the epicenter, geo.tv reported.

___________________________________________________________

