After a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in 2016, Dunkin’ Theater and the entire complex in Cushing needed someone to step in; You should see it now





Cushing, OK (KFOR) – The end or the beginning, Jeff Beasley didn’t really know what he had in his hands when he caught a glimpse of the old Dunkin’ theater after the 5.2 earthquake that shut it down in November, 2016.

Deciding to start a new chapter here by spending millions selling his tech company and dumping it in damage cement, he returns the gem of the 1926 Howard Dunkin’ movie into a business.

Recounting a portion of what he did in the theater alone, Beasely says, “All the new air conditioning, side projection screens, new screen, new truss work, a quarter-million-dollar lighting system, and sound system are about $150,000.”

“We sat and watched and thought, ‘This is going to die (if we don’t do something),’ and this is a really important part of our town and our history. “

Dunkin’ Theater

The show returned, and he and his family turned their attention to Peter’s old shop next door.

In August of 2021, he opened Godofredo’s pizzeria, bar, and another live music venue.

From a tech executive responsible for more than 70 employees to a developer who cares about conservation, it took a lot of work, and a lot of pizza, but it seems to be working so far.

People have been so grateful and so kind to let us know how much they are appreciated. They show us how grateful they are every time they come in,” he says.

Godofredo and Duncan Theatre.

Jeff says the theater and restaurant go well together.

It’s hard to argue with the combination of dinner and movie or drink and show, or both.

Godofredo is the way you pronounce the name, but Jeff wasn’t the first to notice another way to chop it up.

Cushing’s “God-of-Redos” continues to create something new from the ruins of the old.

For more information on both the restaurant and the theater, go to www.godofredos.com.

