China earthquake: 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes western Qinghai Province





A strong earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale rocked a remote county in northwest China’s Qinghai Province early Saturday morning, suspending high-speed rail services due to damage to tunnels and a number of injuries, authorities said.

While no deaths have been reported so far, several people with minor injuries in Minoyan Hui Autonomous Prefecture have been treated and discharged from hospital, according to local news reports.

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the mountainous part of the province at 1.45 a.m., with its epicenter at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The earthquake was felt at least 140 kilometers to the southeast in the provincial capital of Xining, with some people rushing out of their homes.

A video posted online by local news anchor CGTN showed tiles falling from buildings, livestock suddenly standing up and moving in their sheds, as well as lamps and other furniture swaying during the earthquake.

The province activated a level two emergency response – the second-highest level in China’s four-level earthquake emergency response system – after the earthquake in the prefecture.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that train services in some parts of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway were suspended after the earthquake damaged several tunnels on the line.

Emergency response teams, including hundreds of firefighters from Qinghai and neighboring Gansu Province, have been sent to the epicenter and more than 2,000 rescuers from neighboring provinces are on standby.

The US Geological Survey said there was a 5.1 aftershock about 25 minutes after the quake, but added that there was little chance of casualties.

“The number of people living near areas that could have triggered landslides in this earthquake is low, but damage or deaths can still occur in areas highly prone to landslides,” she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/china/china-earthquake-today-qinghai-province-b1989142.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos