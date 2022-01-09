



EMSC said a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea

2022-01-09T03:51+0000

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit the region of New Britain, Papua New Guinea, today, Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), and the marine quake was registered around 10 p.m. Hong Kong time, at a depth of 15 kilometers. The Pacific region has witnessed several earthquakes recently, including those of China and Taiwan, and on Saturday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit China, which prompted thousands of residents of Hui Minoyan Autonomous County in Qinghai Province to leave their homes. The earthquake caused minor damage to buildings near the epicenter.

02:21 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 03:51 GMT 09.01.2022)

There were no subsequent tsunami warnings or information about the dead or injured. There were no reports of possible damage due to the quake.

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit the region of New Britain, Papua New Guinea, Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The marine quake was recorded around 10 pm HK time at a depth of 15 km.

The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed several earthquakes recently, including those in China and Taiwan.

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit China, Saturday, forcing thousands of residents of Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Minoyan in Qinghai Province to leave their homes. The earthquake caused minor damage to buildings near the epicenter.

