



No casualties were reported so far after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Minyuan Hui Autonomous County in northwest China’s Qinghai Province early Saturday morning, a press conference held by the provincial government information office said.

The earthquake occurred at 1:45 am. The epicenter was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude. The China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Shortly after the earthquake, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) launched an emergency disaster relief response. A task force has been dispatched to Qinghai by the Ministry and the Chinese Earthquake Administration to support local residents to check the disaster situation, resettle affected residents and forecast the direction of the disaster, the Ministry of Economic and Social Affairs said Saturday.

Qinghai Province has activated level two emergency response, the second-highest level in China’s four-level earthquake emergency response system, according to the provincial emergency department.

There are five villages within 5 km around the epicenter. An initial investigation showed that no injuries or property damage were reported, said Guo Yong, deputy director of the provincial emergency department, adding that firefighters were sent to the affected areas to rescue them.

The quake was obviously felt by people in Minoyan Hui Autonomous Prefecture with the epicenter located about 53 kilometers from the county seat, said Ma Honglong, an official with the county’s publicity department.

“I felt like the whole house was shaking when the earthquake hit. My wife was afraid to scream,” Ma Zhanxiang said at his noodle restaurant.

Ma’s daughter, a No. 2 high school student in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, said, “My classmates and I were sleeping in our dormitory when the earthquake struck. The earthquake suddenly woke us up.”

Xinhua reporters saw many students wrapped in quilts gathered in the school playground in the morning.

“More than 2,500 students living on campus gathered at the stadium. We arranged buses for the students and sent them home safely,” said Bao Yulong, the school’s principal.

The Mongolian town of Huangcheng, Minyuan County, is the closest town to the epicenter. Life is not affected here. Rescue vehicles were sent to the earthquake-affected areas.

The town’s mayor told Xinhua that cracks were found in the homes of some shepherds, but no injuries were reported and no dead livestock were found. Several aftershocks occurred after the earthquake.

People in Xining, the provincial capital about 136 km from the epicenter, also felt the quake and rushed into an open field.

China Railway Qinghai-Tibet Group Co., Ltd. Ltd. Emergency response in the aftermath of the earthquake, including closing relevant railways, suspending all trains operating on these lines, and sending personnel to inspect railways in the affected area.

So far, the company said, about 11 multi-unit trains that were scheduled to pass through the direction of Minyuan County have been suspended.

China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd. said train service on some parts of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway has been suspended since the earthquake damaged many tunnels on the line.

Wang Dalin, chief dispatcher at China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd. Ltd. They check the operating conditions of bridges, tunnels and signals along the railway line.

Some trains on the Lanzhou-Xinjiang Railway, which is intended for trains operating at a relatively low speed, resumed running at a limited speed at 6:39 am.

Neighboring Gansu Province has also activated a level three emergency response and sent 90 forest firefighters to the affected areas for rescue, according to the province’s earthquake relief headquarters.

