Uri Geller believes he will find the Ark of the Covenant and cause a ‘historic tsunami’





Uri Geller believes he will cause a “historic tsunami” by finding the Ark of the Holy Covenant.

The psychiatrist, who made his name by bending spoons with his mind on television, says he had a vision of ancient religious relics and hopes to begin researching them later in the year.

Al-Sufi, 75, told his Twitter followers: “I know where the Ark of the Covenant is and I will find it marking my words.

“It would be a historic tsunami that shattered the earth and an archaeological and ideological earthquake.”

He added, “Yes, my dear friends, the opposition will be huge, but we are talking about a sacred element and nothing will come in its way to be liberated and shock the world in a biblical historical reality.”

The Ark of the Covenant appeared in the Indiana Jones movie (Photo: Indiana Jones)

And in an exclusive interview with the Daily Star Sunday, Urey revealed, “This is going to be huge. It’s going to be an atomic explosion like never before in history.”

People have been searching for this for centuries. Nobody knows where it is.

“But I know where it is. I saw it by watching from a distance. It has four golden rings on its corners. I can see it clearly.”

Urey promised that his discovery would be "an atomic explosion unprecedented in history" (Photo: NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Uri said he could not reveal his whereabouts – but hinted that he may still be in Israel.

The ark is believed to have been built by Moses after God told him to do so, and it is one of the most frequently traded objects in mythology in history.

It is a wooden box covered with solid gold with an elaborate lid according to the book of Exodus, containing two stone tablets of the Ten Commandments.

Stained glass at Notre Dame de Paris, depicting the Ark of the Covenant (Photo: Javier Garçois Blanco)

It was said that he last rested in King Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem before the Babylonians attacked him in 587 BC.

What happened next to him is a mystery.

He has been sought by archaeologists and treasure hunters, and he is rumored to possess supernatural powers that attracted the interest of Adolf Hitler.

She has appeared in several books and films, including ’80s Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark, starring Harrison Ford.

The Ark of the Covenant is a wooden box covered with solid gold with an elaborate lid according to the Bible (Image: Fox)

In 2018, Uri established a 19th-century soap factory under the site where he built a museum in Israel.

“I was physically amazed,” he said, “There was something under the dirt, in the ground.”

In 2009, he bought a small island off the coast of Scotland that he says contains a lost Egyptian treasure. He hasn’t found it yet.

Last year, Urey enlisted the help of Daily Star readers in an effort to get the stalled tanker Ever Geffen out of the Suez Canal, a feat he claims has been a success.



