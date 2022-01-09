Electivire’s best move combination in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl





Any trainer looking for powerful, highly offensive Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl might want to take a look at Electivire.

Before the fourth generation, Electabuzz cannot develop. As a Pokemon, it was somewhat frustrating with limited mobile widget. She became famous when she received her new development in Electivre. This pokemon doesn’t really have any fancy setup or moves. It’s just built around dealing with damage at all times.

What moves work best on electric-type Pokemon?

Since it doesn’t learn any setting, this animated set simply has the best damage dealing moves an Electivire can learn. The combination works well with a Choice Band or Life Orb to increase damage output.

Land freight low earthquake kick, ice punch

Since the Electivire is a physical attacker, he needs a powerful electric-type physical movement. The Wild Charge has a strength of 90 bases, which makes it much better than Thunderpunch even though the former had recoil damage. This move will tear apart a huge Water-type and Flying-type Pokemon.

Electivire gets access to powerful moves like Earthquake and Wild Charge (Image via Game Freak)

Low Kick may seem like a strange choice, as it is based on the opposition of the Pokemon being heavy. It turns out that many powerful Pokemon are on the heavier side, so Electivre gets a lot of mileage out of Low Kick. He can hit KO threats one hit like Tyranitar and Heatran.

Earthquake is Electivire’s way of dealing with opposing electrical types. Magnezone, Intimidate Luxray, and even other Electivires would love to switch to this Pokemon, but Earthquake destroys them all. It also hits everything else for tons of neutral damage.

The other big threat to all electric species, including Electivire, is terrestrial type Pokémon. Ice Punch is Electivire’s best way to deal with these threats. It sure wouldn’t KO a Hippowdon at full HP, but it could at least do a lot of damage to most terrestrial species. Ice Punch in particular is a great tool to use against Gliscor, which is 4 times weaker than ice.

