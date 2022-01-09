The survey found three active bugs, for a total of 36





Tectonics: The survey found that the newly discovered faults are in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Nantou provinces, and their length ranges from 20-25 km.

A geological survey has discovered three new active faults in the Earth’s crust under Taiwan, bringing the total number of faults on the Taiwan proper to 36.

A 2012 study recorded 33 errors.

Survey results published by the Central Geological Survey (CGS) last week showed that the three newly discovered active faults are located in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Nantou provinces.

The CGS, which is overseen by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, defines an active fault as one that has moved over the past 100,000 years and could move again.

According to the survey, the 21-kilometre Kosiaoli fault in Tainan last moved 12,670 years ago, while the 25-kilometre Zhigualin fault in Kaohsiung moved 7,500 years ago.

The survey found that the 20-km-long Chuxiang Fault in Nantou County last moved about 13,500 years ago.

Given the evidence of movement over the past 100,000 years and with all three faults exceeding 5 km in length, CGS said they have been added to the list of active faults in Taiwan.

CGS has published a graphic showing the locations of 36 active faults in Taiwan, which it said can be used as a reference for land management, land development review, disaster prevention and control, and earthquake-resistant building design.

The latest major earthquake recorded in Taiwan occurred on Monday last week, when a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Hualien County at a depth of 19.4 kilometers.

While the earthquake did not cause any major damage, it did disrupt travel along some lines operated by the Taiwan Railway Administration, as well as the Taipei and Taoyuan MRT systems, affecting thousands of passengers.

