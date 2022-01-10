Praise for Germany’s support for healthcare education at AJK – Newspaper





MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir University has launched Bachelor of Science in Public Health (BSPH) and Bachelor’s degree programs in Ventilation and Respiratory Therapy under the College of Health and Medical Sciences.

The college was established in 2009 in cooperation with the German Development Bank, KFW, the German government and the AJK Ministry of Health following the devastating earthquake of 2005.

Expressing his deep gratitude to the German government for their generous support, Associate Dean Dr. Bashir Rahman Kanth said the college will remain a symbol of friendship between the people of Germany and Azad Kashmir for a long time to come.

“We are very grateful to the German government, their mission in Pakistan, and the German Development Bank for their generous support to train more than 800 students, the majority of whom are female,” he said.

Dr. Kanth was of the opinion that the extensive network of modern hospitals and primary healthcare facilities that Azad Kashmir acquired after the 2005 earthquake needed trained professionals to effectively deliver healthcare services and address health related problems in the region.

I also express my deepest appreciation to Minister of Health Major General Ahsan Altaf Sati and his team for their clear and continuous cooperation/facilitations provided to students in the state-run hospitals.

Apart from teaching in the college, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital and Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences in Muzaffarabad have been awarded the status of Allied Teaching Hospitals for practical training of students.

Posted in Dawn, January 10, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1668549/germanys-support-for-ajks-healthcare-education-lauded The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

