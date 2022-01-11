View the ocean floor to give a clearer picture of subduction zone earthquakes





Scientists hope new ocean-floor seismometers will help measure earthquake and tsunami risks for a “locked” part of the Hikurangi subduction zone below the lower North Island.

The Seismological Commission funded research to publish 20 seismometers in order to better understand how the Pacific plate slides under the Australian plate off the east coast of Wellington.

The work will be carried out by a team from Victoria University of Wellington, GNS Science and two Canadian universities and will be led by Professor Martha Savage of VUW.

supplied/stuff

Researchers will deploy 20 seismometers to the ocean floor off the east coast of Wellington to understand how the Pacific plate slides under the Australian plate.

Savage said a large portion of the fault was “closed” compared to that in the higher part of the East Coast, but that how often earthquakes occur is not well understood.

READ MORE: * Instrumentation in the Depths: Evidence of the 7.3 earthquake off the East Cape Downloaded to the Seabed on ROV Data Recovery Mission Secrets of the Earthquake Revealed in the Bakuratahi Valley of Hawk’s Bay Lost at Sea: $150,000 worth of tech gadgets

“This is a great danger for us because if it continues, it will pass quickly. The result will be a large and sudden earthquake that can also lead to a tsunami.”

Seismographs on the ocean floor are designed to measure seismic activity in this area and help scientists estimate the likelihood of future events.

Ocean-floor seismometers have previously been used to study earthquakes in the Hikurangi margin on the east coast and in short-range subsurface imaging around New Zealand, but none have been published for periods of time longer than a few weeks in the ‘closed’ region of the lower North Island.

supplied/stuff

Professor Martha Savage of the University of Victoria at Wellington led the research to better understand how the Pacific Plate slides under the Australian Plate, off the east coast of Wellington.

VUW has been working with scientists from GNS Science and their counterparts from Canada to understand the frequency and location of past earthquakes.

The Canadian government co-funded the research, as Canada had a similar error along the west coast, and they hoped New Zealand’s research would help scientists in both countries.

GeoNet does an excellent job of monitoring earthquakes on Earth. However, we are effectively blind to small earthquakes outside,” Savage said.

“The behavior of these more frequent small earthquakes can tell us more about the larger, more frequent earthquakes. We expect to see 10 times more earthquakes than currently reported.”

The data will improve understanding of why closed and sliding sections of the Hikurangi subduction zone behave differently, she said.

Aside from the seismic hazards of earth shaking, a better understanding of the earthquakes that cause tsunamis off the coast has been just as important.

Savage refers to what happened in Japan on March 11, 2011, when infrastructure was able to withstand a 9.1-magnitude earthquake but was unprepared for the ensuing tsunami.

“It is our building standards that keep people safe. We hope the results will fuel the national seismic hazard model and help increase our overall resilience and preparedness as a nation.”

The seismographs are set to be distributed in early 2023 and lifted 12 months later and the data will then be collected and evaluated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/science/127472481/ocean-floor-view-to-give-clearer-picture-of-subduction-zone-earthquakes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos