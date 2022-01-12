SJ Earthquakes adds two players from Stanford University





The Earthquakes finished off a busy 24 hours of transactions by double-dipping on the farm, adding players from the Stanford men’s soccer team.

With their first of four picks in the MLS SuperDraft 2022, the Earthquakes chose striker/midfielder Ousseni Bouda, originally from Burkina Faso. After transferring to Millbrook School in New York, he won the Gatorade National Football League of the year. Boda scored 10 goals and scored 14 assists in two game seasons at Stanford (he missed the 2020 season due to injury) and was named Pak 12 Freshman of the Year in 2019.

Prior to the draft, Bouda was selected as part of Generation Adidas, an annual group of collegiate lower tier students and youth national team players. Choosing for this not only allows Boda to enter the MLS early in the year, but it also means that his salary will not count toward San Jose’s annual salary budget.

After five picks, Quakes was traded to pick defender Oscar Agren, a young Clemson from Malmö, Sweden.

“We are very excited about the potential of our enlistment class this year,” Chris Leach, Earthquakes general manager, said in a press release on Tuesday. “Ousseni and Oskar were two of the top rated players on our board, so choosing them makes us feel good about our operation. We are looking forward to bringing these players to San Jose and helping them start their careers with a positive support system.”

He was an All-ACC second-team player in the 2021 season, scoring five goals in 12 shots including three game winners.

In exchange for a selection who became Ågren, Quakes sent the second round of selection (#36 overall) and $100,000 in general allotment money to DC United.

San Jose also knocked a Stanford player off the draft board on Monday, officially signing Piedmont native Will Richmond to a local player contract that could run until 2025. The midfielder played for the COEX Academy from 2016 to 2018 before heading to Stanford, where Score a goal. 11 goals and 11 assists in four years and was the choice of the All-Pac-12 twice (first team in 2020, second team in 2021).

“Will is a player we’ve kept our eyes on for several years, and we’re thrilled with the strides he made in college,” Leach said in a press release on Monday. “We are confident he would have been selected early on in the upcoming MLS SuperDraft and are excited to help him transition into the professional game in 2022.”

The Earthquakes added one more of the Clemson Tigers in the third round on Tuesday, picking defender John Martin with the 64th overall pick. Martin played defense alongside Agren on the 2021 National Championship-winning Clemson team.

Ågren and Martin will both need to sign contracts with San Jose, while Bouda’s selection for Generation Adidas means he is already under contract and immediately placed on the roster. The Earthquakes had a fourth-round pick that they had on a deal in December 2020, but they went through a player selection with it.

Elsewhere around the MLS, players from the Bay Area were selected in the second round. San Jose native Ben Revino was selected by the New England Revolution with the 52nd pick overall, and Santa Clara midfielder Julian Bravo was selected by the Portland Timbers with the 55th pick.

