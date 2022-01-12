The moment of the earthquake in Cyprus





Security cameras at a Paphos supermarket captured the moment when a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Cyprus early this morning.

The videos, which were posted on social media, show how powerful the earthquake was as it managed to shake the shelves causing the products to fall to the ground.

Hadjigeorgiou chapter: “The aftershocks can last for months”

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Deputy Director of the Cyprus Geological Survey Department Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou said that “aftershocks can last for months,” adding that seismologists are closely monitoring any new aftershocks after the 3.1 aftershock was recorded shortly after the main quake.

At 03:08 on Tuesday morning, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Cyprus. The epicenter was located 50 km west-northwest of Polis Chrysochous at a depth of 25 km. The earthquake was strongly felt all over the island, especially in Paphos county. It was also felt throughout the eastern Mediterranean.

The deputy director of the Geological Survey said that although it has been years since an earthquake of this size hit the island, it could happen at any time given that Cyprus is located in a seismic zone.

“An earthquake cannot be predicted at the moment. You cannot be sure of an earthquake in 20 years. Two major earthquakes occurred in 1996, it was southwest of Cyprus, and in 1995, it was catastrophic and much closer to the coastline.”

Mr. Hadjigeorgiou believes that the epicenter distance and focal depth minimize the impact on the island and result in minimal property damage.

Historical data for 1995 and 1996

According to historical data, on February 23, 1995, a devastating earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck the Paphos region, killing two people. Several houses collapsed in the villages of Banu Arudis and Milio. Damage was also found in the villages of Peristerona, Steni, Gialia, Argaca, Pomos, Pyrgos, Lefka, Neo Chorio, Acama, Latsi and Poli Chrysochous.

On October 9, 1996, a strong earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck the southwestern part of Cyprus. This caused panic among the residents of Paphos and Limassol as well as people living in apartment buildings in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paralimni. Two people died of secondary causes and 20 were slightly injured. The earthquake caused minor damage in the regions of Paphos and Limassol.

