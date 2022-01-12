Part of the Great Wall of China collapses after the earthquake





A two-meter-long section of the Great Wall in northwest China’s Gansu Province has collapsed in recent days after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the area, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported Monday.

The natural disaster rocked China’s Qinghai Province at about 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 8. The quake’s tremors extended well beyond Qinghai to neighboring Gansu Province, where it brought down a section of the Great Wall of China dating back to the Ming Dynasty of China (1368-1644). .

“After the strong earthquake, the authorities organized an inspection of local cultural relics and discovered the site of the collapse,” the Global Times reported of the damaged section of the Great Wall of China on January 10.

“Primary protection has been installed and repair and restoration work is underway,” the newspaper added.

The seismic activity occurred in a rural area in northwest China that is sparsely populated, although residents of cities adjacent to the area reported feeling the quake on Saturday evening.

“There were no reports of deaths but nine people were injured, of whom eight have been discharged from hospital and one is still under observation,” the Global Times said on Monday.

The China Earthquake Networks Center described the seismic activity as “originating from a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).” The quake destroyed more than 4,000 homes in Qinghai Province and an additional 4,830 homes in Gansu’s Changyi city, according to a report by the South China Morning Post on Jan. 10.

The earthquake hit a total of 5,831 people in the province [Qinghai], and 65 people from 16 families whose homes were affected have been relocated,” the Xinhua News Agency revealed on January 9.

The tremors also damaged parts of “local roads, bridges, water pipes… to varying degrees,” according to Xinhua.

China’s ruling Communist Party sent emergency response teams to Qinghai Province on January 9 to help local residents recover from the natural disaster.

“Repair work is underway to restore power supply in part of the affected area,” Li Jun, director of the Qinghai Provincial Political Department, told reporters at a press conference on Jan. 9.

“The Minyuan County Emergency Department has sent 50 tents to Huangcheng Town, near the epicenter,” Li said at a press conference.

The revelation indicates that displaced local residents are currently sleeping in tents provided by the state after their homes were damaged or destroyed by the earthquake. Minyuan County is located in the northeast of Qinghai Province. It is bordered on the north by Gansu Province.

“The current needs for other materials can be met with our reserve of emergency supplies,” Lee assured the audience on Sunday.

