Haitian community in South Florida celebrates 12 years since the devastating earthquake that struck the island nation – CBS Miami





Miami (CBS Miami) – On Wednesday, the Haitian community of South Florida marked 12 years since the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti, killing tens of thousands and causing billions of dollars in damage.

The catastrophic force of 7.0 on the Richter scale struck Haiti at approximately 5 pm on Tuesday, January 12, 2010. It killed more than 200,000 people, injured thousands more, and caused more than $7.5 billion in damage.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida continue to rise

The earthquake also destroyed an estimated 100,000 homes across the capital and southern Haiti.

A commemorative event organized by the Family Business Network movement is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m., and will be held via Zoom.

Event organizers said the event will be attended by earthquake survivors, elected officials, community leaders and artists who will share inspiring stories of “resilience, strength and courage” through songs and prayers while calling for change in Haiti.

Marlene Bastien, Executive Director of the Family Action Network (FANM) movement, said: “We gather in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Haiti to remember one of the worst crises in modern history and to honor those who were killed and injured as a result. We encourage everyone to join us in praying for the people of Haiti. They continue to face serious problems including crippled infrastructure and massive human rights abuses. Let us gather to remember, reflect and pray for a strong, just and prosperous Haiti!”

Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the region, has yet to recover from the disaster.

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson issued the following statement on the anniversary of the earthquake:

READ MORE: Florida Lottery Celebrates 34th Anniversary, Breaks Education Record

“This year we celebrate 12 years since the massive 7.0 earthquake that devastated Haiti, killed more than 250,000 people and caused more than $8 billion in damage. As a representative in Congress of one of the largest Haitian American communities in the United States, I have heard Voters have had harrowing accounts of the devastation the hurricane left behind and witnessed first-hand the grief and struggle that the people of Haiti have experienced during multiple visits to the island nation.

“In the immediate aftermath, support poured into Haiti from across the United States and around the world to help survivors and rebuild the nation. Yet 12 years later, there is still much that needs to be done if Haiti is to rebuild and become self-sufficient.

“I respect the memories of lives lost in 2012 and pay tribute to the survivors. I also join my constituents in praying for Haiti to heal its systemic division and social inequalities. On this Memorial Day, let us look forward to a bright future for Haiti that includes political and institutional stability, democratic governance, and development sustainable”.

After the earthquake, President Obama set Haiti into Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to protect Haitian citizens in the United States and allow them to work to provide remittances back home, and help Haiti recover.

TPS for Haiti was terminated during the Trump administration.

In May of 2021, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro En Mallorcas, announced the designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti for 18 months.

More news: It might be time to upgrade your mask; CDC to upgrade recommendations on face coverings

Click here to learn more about the TPS designation for Haitians living in the United States.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://miami.cbslocal.com/2022/01/12/south-florida-haitian-community-marks-12-years-since-devastating-earthquake-struck-nation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos