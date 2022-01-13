Israeli expert urges better disaster preparedness in wake of Cyprus earthquake





(January 12, 2022 / Israel Hayom) The 6.6-magnitude earthquake that rocked Cyprus early on Tuesday morning, felt throughout Israel, has once again raised the question of the Jewish state’s preparedness for a major earthquake.

This was the second earthquake to reverberate across the Mediterranean in three weeks, as the previous earthquake, measuring 5.7, hit Crete on December 29.

Israel is one of the countries along the Great Rift Valley – a chain of contiguous geographic trenches that stretch for approximately 7,000 kilometers (4,300 mi) from the Middle East in the north to Mozambique in the south. The region is seismically active and is characterized by volcanoes, hot springs, geysers, and frequent earthquakes.

Professor Zohar Gwertzman, who heads the Israel Geological Survey, a public sector organization that advises the government on all aspects of earth sciences, told Channel 12 News on Tuesday that while there is no reason to panic, watch out for recent earthquakes.

“If a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hits Tiberias, Kiryat Shmona or Eilat, we can expect massive damage across the country,” Gewertzman said.

“We’re getting ready [up] For a serious event of this nature, and while we hope it does not happen, we must be prepared for it. Our buildings must be code compliant and it is extremely important that all strategic infrastructure be at the code level.”

He said revised building codes over the past few years mean that we are “much better off than we were before, but there are thousands of buildings in Israel that are pre-1970s and must be strengthened.”

Large earthquakes are rare in Israel, but small earthquakes occur frequently, Gwertzman explained, adding that the past few weeks were no different.

“these [seismic] Constantly active systems. Are we heading towards a block [of quakes and aftershocks]? We have very advanced equipment, but it is still difficult to determine. Anyway, this is not a coincidence. “There is something going on there,” he said, referring to the error.

For all its advanced systems, Gvirtzman said, the geological survey cannot predict when or where the tremor might strike, or its magnitude.

“We can provide a statistical analysis and know that there is a major earthquake every few years along the Great Rift Valley — which is what prompts a review of building codes. We know that, on average, the Great Rift Valley experiences a magnitude five earthquake every 10 years, and an earthquake of magnitude Six degrees every 100 years, and an earthquake of seven degrees every few thousand years.”

The 2018 state comptroller’s report considered Israel to be completely unprepared for a major earthquake, as tens of thousands of buildings were not up to the law.

Israel and the region have been hit by two major earthquakes in the relatively recent past, in 1927 and 1837.

The July 11, 1927, Jericho earthquake was a devastating event that caused extensive damage to the cities of Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Jericho, Ramle, Tiberias, and Nablus, killing 287 people.

The epicenter of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake was in the northern region of the Dead Sea.

The Galilee earthquake on January 1, 1837, flattened the northern city of Tsfat, killing more than 5,000 people.

To this day, it is considered one of the largest seismic events that occurred along the Dead Sea Transform Fault System, which marks the boundary of the African tectonic plate and the Arabian plate.

Experts studying the quake said that the epicenter was likely just north of Safed, and that it was likely up to seven on the Richter scale.

This article first appeared on Israel Hayom.

