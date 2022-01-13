Chikkabalapur in Karnataka suffers earthquake-like tremors again; Cracks appear on the walls





Chikkaballapur in Karnataka is experiencing earthquake-like tremors again

Highlights The tremors, which lasted about 5 minutes, were felt by residents in Polasandra and Kampalahalli and the surrounding areas Locals said they ran out in the open after noticing cracks on the walls of their homes. It rains this year

Locals in Shikabalapur district of Karnataka state experienced earthquake-like tremors in the early hours of Thursday. According to the information provided by the local residents, the earthquakes which lasted about 5 minutes were felt in Polasandra, Kampala Hali and nearby villages in Godepande taluk district of the district. Commenting on the tremors, locals said they ran out in the open after noticing cracks in the walls of their homes.

Over the past month, people in the area have experienced tremors several times. Earlier, the earthquake was felt in Chitigir, Adagall, Beniganahalli, Gulahali and Bugabarti villages on January 5th, forcing people to flee their homes.

In the recent past, the inhabitants of the area experienced three such tremors in which the ground shook and preserved objects fell on the shelves of houses.

The Minister responsible for the region, K. Sudhakar villages on January 8 with leading experts from the State Center for Natural Disaster Management to Chitigir and Bandhali villages. He told people not to panic because of the minor earthquakes in the area.

The region, which has not had heavy rainfall for several decades, has seen record rains this year. Sudakar explained that the groundwater is being recharged and during this process, there will be sounds of explosions and light earthquake experiences are felt.

He stressed that “the chances of an earthquake in the region are very small, according to experts.”

On the other hand, the locals suspect that illegal mining in the area is the reason behind the frequent earthquakes.

Sudhakar also directed the authorities to initiate action against illegal mining and to monitor explosions at licensed mining sites.

(with input from IANS)

Read also | The center sends a team of experts to Vellore, where many buildings have reported damage after light tremors

