Magnitude 6.6 earthquake in southern Banten caused by subduction activity





Jakarta (Antara) – The 6.6-magnitude tectonic earthquake that hit South Banten on Friday at 16:05 local time is a type of shallow earthquake caused by subduction activity.

The epicenter is located at coordinates 7.21 degrees south latitude; 105.05 degrees east longitude, or more precisely, it is located in the sea at a distance of 132 km southwest of the city of Pandeglang, Banten, at a depth of 40 km.

“Given the location of the epicenter and the depth of the low epicenter, the earthquake that occurred was a shallow type of earthquake due to subduction activity,” the head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Earthquake and Tsunami Center Bambang Sitio noted in a statement received here on Friday.

The results of the analysis indicate that the earthquake originated from the thrust fault mechanism.

The shocks of the earthquake were felt by all residents of Cikeusik and Panimbang districts of MMI VI. Most of them were startled and fled their homes. The residents in Labuan, Sumur, South Tangerang, Lembang, Bogor City, Bilabuhan Ratu, Kalianda, and Bandar Lampung also felt shocks in MMI IV.

Related news: Deputy Governor asks Jakarta residents to remain calm after earthquake

Residents felt the earthquake shocks from MMI III – IV in Anir, Jakarta, Tangerang City, Syracuse, Bekasi, Bandung, and Bogor District. Residents reported that the shocks felt like a truck was passing by.

So far, there have been reports of the devastation caused by the earthquake in Mongol, Simango and Bandiglang districts. The BMKG noted that this earthquake has no tsunami potential.

As of Friday, at 16:40 local time, BMKG monitoring results showed two earthquake activity, with magnitudes of M3.7 and M3.5, Prayetno said.

He urged people in the affected areas to remain calm and not be influenced by unverified news.

People are also asked to avoid cracked or damaged buildings and to check and ensure that their apartment buildings are earthquake resistant or that there is no earthquake damage that could affect structural stability.

Furthermore, we urge the public to ensure that official information comes only from BMKG that is distributed through authorized official communication channels (Instagram / TwitterinfoBMKG), or the website (https://www.bmkg.go.id or inatews.bmkg. go. id), telegram channel (https://t.me/InaTEWS_BMKG) or via mobile apps (IOS and Android): wrs-bmkg or infobmkg.

RELATED NEWS: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes the Sumur region of Banten

