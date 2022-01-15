Huge volcanic eruption in the western Pacific Ocean – with tsunami and earthquake!





This image shows one of the most significant volcanic eruptions seen from space. This is the Hongga Tonga volcano on the small island of Tonga in the western Pacific Ocean. Check out these links: Video of a tsunami coming ashore in Tonga…a massive, far-reaching shock wave of the explosion seen from space…the explosion sank one island and another to form…wider view of the eruption and shock wave…the night in Tonga under Ash cloud – Ash is falling like snow. Major volcanoes in Tonga. Colorful satellite ring. High air pressure across New Zealand. Another satellite ring to explode.

This was released by New Zealand Civil Defense: “We have released National Advisor: Tsunami Activity Following the Eruption of the Tonga Volcano. We expect coastal areas of New Zealand on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience unusually strong currents and sudden eruptions on the shore.”

The tsunami warning has been lifted for US Somoa (which is located north of Tonga). More videos of the tsunami in Tonga.

The volcanic eruption was accompanied by a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.6. We hear it in Tauranga, New Zealand! 2200 km away (or 1,300 miles for US folk). Unbelievable! Booming sounds and tremors felt in the Fiji region.

Also: severe weather hazard:

Severe weather forecast map for Saturday 1/15

There will be a marginal threat of severe weather this afternoon and Saturday night along the Gulf Coast.

Severe weather forecast map for Sunday evening / night

Sunday evening/night There is marginal risk of severe thunderstorms along the North Carolina coast and into the Florida peninsula. Isolated wind damage is the biggest threat, but an isolated tornado is possible.

And…a spoonful of liquid nitrogen in a pot of gasoline (don’t try this at home).

Snow and Ice Storm Update – From Georgia to Maine

Snowfall expected this weekend: 4″ Nashville TN, 12″ Asheville NC.

