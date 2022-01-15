Strong earthquake hits the Indonesian capital





A strong earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, damaging buildings and homes and pushing people into the streets, but no injuries were reported.

Officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The epicenter of the 6.6-magnitude earthquake was in the Indian Ocean, 88 kilometers southwest of Labuan, a coastal town in Banten province, the US Geological Survey said.

Photo: Reuters

It added that its center was at a depth of 37 km.

The director of the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, said there was no danger of a tsunami, but warned of possible aftershocks.

The tallest towers of Jakarta swayed for more than 10 seconds and some ordered evacuations, sending large numbers of people onto the streets. Even the two-storey houses shook heavily in the satellite cities of Tangerang, Bogor and Bekasi.

Earthquakes happen frequently across the sprawling island nation, but it’s not uncommon to feel them in the capital.

“The earthquake was horrific…Everything in my room was swaying. We ran outside and went down the stairs in panic,” said Laila Angasari, a Jakarta resident who lives on the 19th floor of an apartment building.

At least 257 homes and buildings were damaged, most of them in Pandeglang, the area closest to the epicenter, said Abdul Mahari, spokesman for Indonesia’s National Disaster Reduction Agency.

Minor damage was also reported elsewhere, but no injuries were reported.

Indonesia is vulnerable to seismic disturbances due to its location on major geological faults known as the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

In January last year, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

In 2004, a very strong earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, mostly in the Indonesian province of Aceh.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments related to the article. Notes containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion and user ban will be removed. The final decision will be to the discretion of the Taipei Times.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/world/archives/2022/01/16/2003771479 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos