HT This Day: January 16, 1934 – A devastating earthquake in northern India | India latest news





High Court buildings in Calcutta, Patna and Western Hostel in New Delhi which were built just a few years ago at a huge cost and the government building in Darjeeling has been damaged.

Delhi – Never has an earthquake happened so fast as the one we feel today in living memory in this country. Unspeakable chaos was caused across all regions of upper India, from Lahore to the far eastern state of Assam, on Monday afternoon. People were arrested everywhere, and panic reigned for several hours in the major cities of Calcutta, Benares, Kaunpur and Patna as huge buildings collapsed like a pack of cards, many people buried alive.

High Court buildings in Calcutta, Patna and Western Hostel in New Delhi which were built just a few years ago at a huge cost and the government building in Darjeeling has been damaged.

Reports from Kolkata, Kaunpur and other places indicate that many people died and many were injured.

Judges are running away from the courts

All the justices of the High Court, members of the Bar and the staff of clergy attached to the offices of the High Court in Calcutta rushed to the street in the wake of the stampede that followed the successive shocks. A number of people were killed as a result of the collapse of the EI railway building, including the wives and children of railway officers.

Western youth hostel crack

The Western Inn in New Delhi was cracked in several places by the shock of the earthquake this afternoon.

Many injured in Benares

We felt the shock of a terrible earthquake here today at 2-10pm, across town, and it lasted for over four minutes. Many houses in the city were cracked and some had already collapsed. Several people have been injured but no death report has been received so far.

house collapses

The latest reports indicate that about seven thousand houses were cracked, and parts of them fell, about three hundred houses. Several people were injured.

in Patna

A very intense seismic shock, like never before in the history of Patna, was felt by people at 2-30 pm and lasted nearly three minutes.

There was a regular panic, as inmates of various official and private buildings appeared. The loss is not exactly estimated.

HT this day

Get your daily news capsule

Participate

Thank you for subscribing to the Daily News Capsule newsletter.

close story

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/ht-this-day-jan-16-1934-devastating-earthquake-in-northern-india-101642269478168.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos