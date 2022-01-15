Strong Indonesia earthquake causes massive damage, two injured





Jakarta: More than 900 homes and buildings were destroyed, and two people were injured after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and surrounding provinces on Friday, disaster agency officials said Saturday. The main shock of 6.6 on the Richter scale struck at 4:05 p.m. Jakarta time (0905 GMT) on Friday, with the epicenter 52 km southwest of Sumore sub-district in Pandiglang district, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. Read also – Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir, tremors are felt across the valley.

Most of the damage occurred in Pandeglang district in Banten province, followed by Lebak and Serang districts in the province, and Bogor and Sukabumi districts in West Java province, officials said. In the capital, Jakarta, the tremors caused panic and people rushed out of tall buildings, shopping malls and homes, but no injuries were reported. According to officials, as many as 922 homes and buildings were destroyed in all the cities involved. Read also – More than 20 people were injured after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit China’s Yunnan province

In Pandeglang district, 745 homes and 35 buildings such as health clinics, schools and places of worship were damaged, said Nana Suryana, chief of the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency executive unit. The official said that only two residents were slightly injured because they were well prepared for potential disasters. Also Read – Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Kashmir, tremors drop across valley

We have conducted trainings, informal education and guidance for people on precautionary measures regarding earthquakes and other disasters. These moves have been implemented since September of last year. It has turned productive now that only two of our residents have been slightly injured,” Soriana said.

He explained that the disaster caused the evacuation of their homes, but most of the evacuees, especially those whose homes were severely damaged, moved the shelters to the homes of their relatives. Suriana said the risk assessment is still underway, noting that all areas affected by the earthquake have been reached.

Abdul-Mahari, the agency’s acting spokesman, said that the National Agency for Disaster Management and Mitigation advised residents in the quake-stricken areas to take precautionary measures as aftershocks hit several times with the highest strength of 5.7.

“As a precaution, residents are advised to stay away from cracked buildings or damaged buildings after the earthquake,” he said in a text message.

