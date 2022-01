Tsunami warning issued for parts of the United States after the eruption of the Tonga volcano: what do you know

A tsunami warning has been put in place for parts of the West Coast after a volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean.

The warning affects the coast of California, Oregon and Washington states, as well as parts of Hawaii, southern Alaska and the Aleutian Islands.

The Pacific island nation of Tonga has been under a tsunami warning since the Hongga Tonga Hung Hapai volcano began erupting under the sea on Saturday morning.

While there are currently no “tsunami observations available to report” on the West Coast or in Alaska, the US Tsunami Warning System will continue to update every 30 minutes. “Some impacts” are expected in Hawaii.

In a warning, the National Tsunami Warning Center said: “Tsunami waves that can pose a risk to swimmers and boaters as well as people close to shore at beaches and in ports and marinas, are now affecting the state of Hawaii,” noting that “the danger can last for several hours.” “.

What are the signs of a tsunami?

While the signs of a tsunami can vary, there are a few things to watch out for. The National Tsunami Warning Center advises paying attention to your surroundings and watching for sudden changes, including the following:

Ebb or flow of the beach Unusual waves and sounds Strong currents

A tsunami may also appear as water moving quickly into the sea, as a gentle rising tide without a breaking wave, or as a series of breaking waves or as a frothing water wall, according to the center. Feelings of an earthquake can also precede a tsunami.

What should I do during a tsunami consultation?

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, there are some simple things anyone under tsunami advice can do to reduce risks to human life and property.

The first thing the center recommends is to stay away from the water, including ports, marinas, breakwaters, bays, and inlets. Make sure to stay away from the beach.

It’s also important to stay aware of your surroundings: keep an eye out for instructions from local emergency officials, who may have more detailed or specific information, and if you feel a strong earthquake or ground stretching, move inland and up hills as quickly as possible.

Anyone currently at sea during a tsunami warning should avoid entering shallow waters.

While the impact of a tsunami can vary, strong waves and currents can drown or injure people in the water or near the shore. Currents in unexpected places, such as ports or in bays, can be especially dangerous. Waves can last anywhere from five to 45 minutes, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center, and coastlines in all directions may be threatened by the movement of water.

