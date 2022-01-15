The National Weather Service issues tsunami advisories for Alaska, Hawaii and the West Coast





An ocean coast tsunami warning sign warns the public of potential danger after… [+] Earthquake. The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning Saturday morning for Alaska, Hawaii and the West Coast following the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga in the Pacific Ocean.

GT

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning Saturday morning for Alaska, Hawaii and the West Coast following the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga in the Pacific Ocean.

The Weather Service has issued the advisory for coastal areas of California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Alaska and the California/Mexico border. He said, “If you’re in this coastal area, stay off the beach and get out of the ports and marinas.”

According to the Weather Service, “Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to people in or very near the water is expected or actually occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation. A tsunami is a series of Dangerous waves several hours after the initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest.”

CBS News explained, “The tsunami warning is one level below the warning level – and one step above the hour. This means dangerous waves of 1-3 feet and strong currents are expected.”

devastating natural events

Some parts of the world are more vulnerable to this type of crisis than others. Like any potential crisis, just because you weren’t affected by a tsunami today doesn’t mean you won’t be affected by it tomorrow.

For example, “experts say a large tsunami could one day submerge large areas in Marina del Rey and Long Beach to a height of 15 feet, potentially threatening homes and lives,” CBS Los Angeles reported in 2021.

A tsunami is one of the most devastating events caused by Mother Nature, according to a tsunami warning website. She noted, “Tsunami trains can move as fast as an aircraft on the high seas. These extremely powerful tidal waves are capable of crushing everything in their path. The most violent tsunamis were formed in response to strong sea earthquakes, underwater eruptions, and volcanic eruptions.”

Includes recent devastating tsunami

Sunda Strait, Indonesia 2018: Java and Sumatra, Indonesia Palu, Sulawesi, Indonesia 2018: Palu Bay, Indonesia Sendai, Japan 2011: Japan and other countries Mole, Chile 2010: Chile and other countries Sumatra, Indonesia 2004: Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and the Maldives and other countries crisis management best practices

In nature-related crisis situations like these, it is best crisis management practice for everyone – including businesses and organizations – to follow the advice, guidance and direction of government officials.

It is highly unlikely that business leaders whose companies are located in or near affected areas today would include a tsunami scenario in their crisis management plans for training sessions – unless, of course, they have experienced a similar crisis and know it could happen again.

National Tsunami Warning System

According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Work Group, “Tsunami warning systems detect earthquakes large enough to cause a tsunami and send out warning notices before the waves arrive so that local authorities can evacuate vulnerable residents.”

Their website indicated that the United States operates two Tsunami Warning Centers, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii covers Hawaii, the US Pacific Territory, and provides guidance for many other counties. It is the responsibility of the National Tsunami Warning Center to warn Canada and the rest of the United States, including California.

Effective Tsunami Warnings

According to the working group, “Official tsunami warnings are most effective when the source of the tsunami is more than 1,000 miles away, such as Alaska, Japan or Chile. If the earthquake occurs on a local fault, such as the Cascadia subduction zone, there is not very long for the national center.” To warn of a tsunami to warn you.”

The first tsunami warning systems

According to Wikipedia, “The first primitive system to alert communities of an impending tsunami was attempted in Hawaii in the 1920s. More advanced systems were developed following the April 1, 1946 (caused by the 1946 Aleutian Islands earthquake) and the May 23, 1960 tsunami (caused by the 1960 Valdivia earthquake) which caused massive destruction in Hilo, Hawaii.

“While tsunamis travel at between 500 and 1,000 km/h (about 0.14 and 0.28 km/s) in open water, earthquakes can be detected approximately once as seismic waves travel at a typical speed of 4 km/s (about 14,400 km/s). h) This gives time to predict the possibility of a tsunami and to issue warnings for threatened areas, if necessary.

“Until a reliable model is able to predict earthquakes that will produce large tsunamis, this approach will produce many more false alarms than verified ones.”

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2022/01/15/national-weather-service-issues-tsunami-warning-for-alaska-hawaii-and-west-coast/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos