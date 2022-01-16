Tonga tsunami moving across the Pacific: live updates





A port official pulled debris from rising waters in Santa Cruz, California, on Saturday. Credit… Nick Currie / The Associated Press

Communities in California and other parts of the western United States were on alert Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted in the South Pacific, sending powerful surges of water inundating ports and low-lying areas and leaving at least six people in need of rescue.

Early reports indicated that the damage was limited and focused primarily along California’s central coast, where some parking lots, low roads and beach paths were inundated, meteorologists from the National Weather Service and the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

A spokeswoman from the local fire department said four people in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, drowned in the water, and two were hospitalized.

A spokesman for the city’s fire department said two surfers were also rescued from strong waves on a San Francisco beach, adding that the waves broke off one of their surfboards. He said many others were helped by the flowing water.

Dave Snyder, tsunami warning coordinator at the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said the Port of St. Louis saw some of the loudest waves, at 4 feet 3 inches. He said the service “has not seen anything that looks like a massive inundation,” adding that he had not heard of reports of damage from Oregon or Washington state.

Water gushed into the port of Santa Cruz, causing some damage to boats and sinking a parking lot, and people were evacuated from nearby docks, piers and shops. “We literally saw cars afloat,” said Brian Garcia, a National Weather Service meteorologist in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The effects in other parts of the United States were less severe.

The Alaska National Weather Service said on Twitter that the explosion was heard in Alaska at about 3:30 a.m., 6,000 miles from the volcano.

By Saturday afternoon, the service had canceled a tsunami warning for all areas of the bay, although it remained in effect for the Alaskan Peninsula and the Aleutians until further notice. Parts of the Aleutian Islands have seen waves over three feet high, but the service has received no reports of damage, said service meteorologist Pam Szatanek.

“It is not uncommon for Alaska to be hit by tsunamis from far into the Pacific Ocean,” Ms. Szatanek said.

In Hawaii, no damage was reported and minor flooding occurred across the islands, according to a Twitter post by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. At 7:52 a.m. local time, the center raised the tsunami warning, adding that slight changes in sea level and strong or unusual currents “may last for several additional hours.”

A tsunami wave may not appear as a large wave, but it does involve a rapid and continuous flow of water into the lowlands over a period of tens of minutes.

“It becomes very dangerous because there is a lot of water and it is moving very fast; you can’t outrun it, you can’t outpace it in swimming,” said Mr. Garcia, the meteorologist.

The tsunami was expected to continue to affect the coast and bays for the remainder of the day, with the National Weather Service advising anyone in coastal areas of California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska to “keep offshore and out of ports and marinas.”

