5 deadliest and destructive tsunami waves in California





Fortunately, it appears that the Bay Area and the rest of California on Saturday were spared the worst kind of damage a tsunami can cause.

In the wake of the eruption of an undersea volcano near Tonga, water has inundated or threatened harbors and low-lying areas in Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Berkeley and Marin County. It also prompted the worst tsunami threat to the West Coast in more than a decade to issue warnings, evacuations and shutdowns of beaches up and down the coast. But by Saturday evening, the area appeared to have dodged a tsunami bullet, with some damage to boats and property reported in Santa Cruz and other local communities and no major casualties reported.

But history provides more deadly examples when massive tsunamis, caused by earthquakes or volcanoes that erupt in a remote ocean, erupt in coastal California, inundating entire cities, splurge inland, pushing buildings off their foundations and killing people. Here are the five worst tsunamis in California history.

January 26, 1700: Using geological evidence and oral history from Native Americans, scientists reconstruct the Cascadia earthquake, an 8 or 9 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Cascadia subduction zone, a 600-mile stretch between Cape Mendocino, southern Eureka, and Vancouver Island , British Columbia, as reported by Wired and other publications. The earthquake unleashed devastating waves that engulfed the west coast and raced all the way to Japan.

December 21, 1812: A tsunami associated with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Santa Barbara Channel caused flooding and other damage in low-lying areas in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The earthquake itself damaged several Native American missions and villages, while a tsunami was reported as far north as San Francisco. As the waves lifted a 283-ton ship, which was searching the coast for otters skins, pushed half a mile inland and then carried it out to sea, the Los Angeles Times reported.

April 1, 1946: A 7.4 undersea earthquake off Alaska triggered a massive tsunami that killed 159 people in Hawaii, 2,400 miles south of the epicenter. It also hit the California coast, with 15-foot waves hitting areas near Half Moon Bay. The waves caused flooding, toppled beachfront buildings near Half Moon Bay, and dumped fishing boats a quarter of a mile inland, according to the Half Moon Bay review.

March 28, 1964: Crescent City, a former tree-dwelling city south of the Oregon border, becomes the site of the most devastating tsunami in US history, according to Crescent City records. A 9.2-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Alaska caused a powerful wave with a peak of nearly 21 feet that struck downtown Crescent City, killing 11 people and destroying 29 city compounds. More than 289 buildings and homes were damaged due to rising water levels or were destroyed after their foundations were destroyed. Much of the city center had to be rebuilt.

March 11, 2011: Crescent City is once again hit by a tsunami, this time due to those caused by the Tohoku earthquake in Japan. The 9.0-magnitude earthquake, the most powerful earthquake in Japan’s history, combined with the tsunami killed more than 18,000 people there and unleashed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. Powerful waves crossed the Pacific Ocean and caused $100 million in damage to California’s harbors and ports, including those in Crescent City and Santa Cruz, more than 400 miles to the south.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/01/15/californias-5-most-deadly-devastating-tsunamis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos