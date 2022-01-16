An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale hits Chamoli in Uttarakhand | India latest news





The earthquake occurred at 3:35 a.m. and was located 23 km west of Joshimath and 5 km underground.

Dehradun: An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale was felt in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, according to the website of the National Seismology Center.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the decadal agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences for monitoring earthquake activity in the country 24/7.

Earthquakes continue to shake the fragile Himalayas. In August 2021, an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was felt in the Dehradun region. On January 8 last year, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Bageshwar District. On December 1, 2020, an earthquake struck Haridwar after a 40-year hiatus. The earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was reported from Haridwar district at 9:41 AM. Experts pointed out that the source of the earthquake was due to the release of pressure in the frontal fault in the Himalayas, which is located in this region.

In February 2020, Bajshwar experienced an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale. On December 8, 2019, Joshimath was hit by an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale. 12 November 2019: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Pithuragarh district. In September 2019, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Chamoli region. In February 2017, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 16 km struck near the Rudraprayaag region.

The Himalayas is the youngest mountain range (about 50 million years old) in the world, which is still rising (about 5 mm per year) due to the folding of the Indian plates under the Tibetan plate. Uttarakhand has reported high seismic activity, with most of the areas under it. Seismic zones IV and V.

