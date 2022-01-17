A series of aftershocks after the 5.4 earthquake in Athos, Greece





The earthquake was felt in the offshore area south of Athos in northern Greece. Credit: Geodynamic Institute of Athens

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale was recorded on Sunday 23 km southwest of the Athos Peninsula and 229 km northwest of Athens, the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory in Athens said.

The focal depth of the earthquake was 10 km and was felt by people in many parts of Chalkidiki and Thessaloniki. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

More than 10 aftershocks followed the 5.4 Richter earthquake in the offshore area of ​​the North Aegean Sea between Mount Athos and Sithonia peninsula in Chalkidiki. The strongest aftershock was 4.5 on the Richter scale.

Dr. Gerasimos Papadopoulos, Director of Seismology Research, said the earthquake comes from the so-called Northern Aegean Trench, which is a continuation of the severe seismic fault in northern Anatolia.

This fault has given rise to very strong earthquakes in the past, including the catastrophic 7.2 magnitude earthquake in 1905, which occurred at the tip of the Athos Peninsula.

It’s too early to say if the 5.4-magnitude earthquake is the main one, said Vassilis Karakostas, a professor of seismology at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, adding that it would take at least 24 hours to determine that.

At least, he said, it happened under the sea and far from any important settlement.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded last week near Florina in northwestern Greece.

Greece is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes

Greece is located in an area of ​​high seismic activity. However, the vast majority of earthquakes do not cause damage or injury.

In October 2020, an earthquake struck the eastern Greek island of Samos and the nearby Turkish coast, killing two people on Samos and at least 75 people in Turkey.

The country is located in a complex geological border area in the eastern Mediterranean between the African plate and the Eurasian plate.

The northern part of Greece lies on the Eurasian plate while the southern part lies on the Aegean plate.

The Aegean plate is moving southwest relative to the Eurasian plate at a rate of 30 mm (1 in) per year while the African plate is declining northward, under the Aegean plate, at a rate of 40 mm (1.6 in) per year. .

The northern plate boundary is a relatively scattered divergent boundary while the convergent southern boundary forms the Hellenic arc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekreporter.com/2022/01/17/aftershock-5-4-earthquake-athos-greece/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos