Two Persons, Dog Escape Home That Slide Off Foundation





A neighborhood in Washington was evacuated early Monday morning after a house collapsed from its foundations and collapsed, possibly due to a major water outage.

Police initially reported that officers rescued two people and a dog from inside a home in Bellevue, Washington, on Monday morning, but authorities later confirmed that residents escaped alone. Police say the flooding likely caused the house to collapse, and within two hours of the house sliding off its base, 42 people and many pets were evacuated from 17 homes.

Bellevue Police posted on Twitter that the number of evacuees is likely to increase and that fire crews are checking other homes for damage. Crews were working hard to find the source of the water, using an unmanned aerial system.

Newsweek has reached out to the Bellevue Fire Department for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

“We heard his huge sound, it was like an earthquake,” a neighbor told KOMO. “I looked out the window, and I saw a house sliding completely down the hill.”

Two people and a dog fled their home after it slipped off its foundation and collapsed. Bellevue Police Department

The house was sitting at a 45 degree angle. Footage from the scene showed the house sitting on the side of a hill with debris strewn nearby. Police warned that the area was unstable.

After the house collapsed, police made 911 reverse calls to people in the area to inform them of the need to vacate, according to King 5. It is not clear when the evacuees will be able to return to their homes. There were no reports of injuries so far.

Washington is one of the most landslide-prone states in the country, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Experts from DNR have been called to the scene to help investigate the cause of the collapse, although it is unclear if the main water fracture was the source.

King 5 stated that it was not surprising that a landslide occurred in the neighborhood, which is located in a mountainous area of ​​the state. However, it is not clear whether the major water fracture occurred first or if it occurred first.

A man living across the street from the collapsed house of King 5 told that he heard what sounded like thunder and pouring water, which he assumed was a torrential rain. When he got out, he saw the house had collapsed. He said the water was flowing so hard that he couldn’t cross the driveway to get to the house.

“I was only worried that he and his wife were trapped inside,” the man said of the homeowners.

