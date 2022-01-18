MLK Day 2022: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Southwest Philadelphia local legend “Earthquake” Moore honored in festivities





Philadelphia (WPVI) – The Delaware Valley continued celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday night.

In southwest Philadelphia, the annual Peace March honored Dr. King. But it was also for another man who personified Dr. King’s struggle for equality.

According to many, the late Paul Moore “Earthquake” was southwest of Philadelphia.

“I’ve known him for over 25 years,” said Arnold Mitchell, Philadelphia police officer. “He’s been an amazing teacher for me.”

“This community is really empty without it, but we’re moving forward and trying to move on,” said activist Tyrese Harrison.

The march began at the 12th District Police Headquarters where Moore served as a chaplain.

Then down Woodland Street to the former Moore Church which is now on Paul Earthquake Moore Way.

His family says they will continue the fight that Dr. King started and that Moore has continued.

“Just keep doing the things he’s done for the community and let everyone know we’re still here and his legacy lives,” his daughter, Paulette Moore, said.

The late activist and reverend was a former boxer who frequently used the sport as a means of mentoring those at risk of violence.

His sister, Paulette Moore, said, “My brother stood for righteousness. He stood for freedom. He stood for unity.”

“To be here even though he’s not with us means everything an earthquake fought for, peace on our streets in southwest Philly, we carry his legacy,” said Penn State Representative Joanna McClinton.

Meanwhile, in Haddonfield, they also celebrated Dr. King and the struggle for equality.

Outside Borough Hall, the local Girl Scouts read a poem.

The performance of “Hallelujah” was sung by Haddonfield Memorial High School CoEd, an a cappella group.

Then there was a march on the Kings Highway.

Girl Scout Paige Fitzpatrick said: “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a very brave individual. He fought for what he believed in and did it the way he wanted.”

“Whether you can do something big or small, help your neighbor, help your friends. Just be the kind person they want you to be,” said Erica Watts, a member of the Center for Teaching English as a Foreign Language.

