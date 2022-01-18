Earthquake hits western Afghanistan, kills 26, says South Asian official





A minor earthquake hit western Afghanistan, killing at least 26 people, according to local media reports.

A shallow earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck the conflict-ridden region on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

According to officials, the victims died when the roofs of their homes collapsed in the Cadiz region in the western Badghis province. It is estimated that more than 1,000 homes were damaged.

“Five women and four children were among the 26 killed in the earthquake,” provincial spokesman Baz Muhammad Sarwari told AFP, adding that four were injured.

Sarwari said that there are also reports of great destruction in the Makar area of ​​the governorate, but the details of the victims are not yet known.

The majority of homes and buildings built in poor Afghanistan are of poor quality. Hence, whenever an earthquake occurs, it leaves behind a chain of destruction and losses.

Cadiz is already suffering from a devastating drought, and has been receiving international aid for 20 years.

In 2015, nearly 280 people died when a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck its epicenter in the mountain range across southern Asia, with the bulk of the deaths in Pakistan.

In that disaster, 12 Afghan girls were killed in a stampede while trying to flee their shaky school building.

Afghanistan is already in the grip of a humanitarian catastrophe, exacerbated by the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets located abroad.

The United Nations estimates that nearly 23 million Afghans – about 55 percent of the population – face extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of starvation with the onset of winter.

(with input from agencies)

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/earthquake-jolts-western-afghanistan-26-people-killed-says-official-445687 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos