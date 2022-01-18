‘It looked like an alien invasion’ – residents responded to the ‘earthquake’ in Immingham





The people of Immingham were alarmed by what some believe was last night’s earthquake.

It happened just before midnight.

Some said there were two big, separate noises that went on for some time.

Others joked about the possibility of an alien invasion or Jurassic Park coming to life, but it’s not yet clear exactly where the noise came from.

No damages were reported as a result of last night’s events.

One resident, Gary Lee Huson Smith, was able to capture the sound on camera.

He said, “I didn’t hear it or feel it myself, the social media comments piqued my interest and led me to check out CCTV in my office.

“It happened just before 23:55 and only lasted a few seconds.

“There were comments on my video saying it was longer, but I couldn’t find any other shots myself.

Noises were heard all over Immingham (pictured) (Photo: GrimsbyLive/Donna Clifford)

“I wasn’t sure if it was confirmed as an earthquake or not to be honest? Sounds like an antenna drill to me, but heard that far away like Healing sounds like.

“I remember years ago there was another earthquake that had its epicenter in Market Racine, and I remember it shaking me awake at the time.”

Other residents were more joking in their guesses, with some suggesting that she might have been an extraterrestrial.

“I don’t know what this is,” said Adrien Cooney, “but it sounds to me like an alien invasion.”

Some even likened the noise to that of fantasy beasts. For example, Kirsty Hillas suggested it feels like “someone has released a kraken”.

Les Corrigan likened the noise to a dinosaur by simply saying “that Jurassic Park.”

Other suggestions included the possibility of helicopters flying over the area or a jet plane flying at a low altitude.

While it is uncertain what exactly happened in Immingham last night, many people have their own thoughts about what happened.

Some have suggested it was helicopters flying over Immingham Harbor (pictured) (Photo: ABP/Chris Curtis)

Some also said there were multiple voices rather than just the ones in Gary’s video.

“It seems to have two separate parts,” Ben Lewis said.

Tell us what you heard and what you think might have caused yesterday’s disruption.

