San Jose Earthquakes signed the contract for the 16-year-old, who was born in Saratoga





SAN JOSE, CA (Crowns) – The San Jose Earthquakes have announced the signing of Nico Tsakiris of Saratoga for a local player contract during the 2025 season with an option in 2026.

The 16-year-old Tsakiris is the fifth youngest player in the club’s history and the tenth COEX Academy player to sign with the first team, the ninth signing since December 2016.

“Nico is an incredibly promising young player, and we have integrated him into our first team training sessions throughout the 2021 season in preparation for this opportunity,” said Chris Leach, Earthquakes general manager, in a press release.

“We have always been impressed by his footballing intelligence and technical skills as an attacking player and we have a development plan in place to help him realize his potential at San Jose. I would like to thank his parents Sean and Nessa for their support throughout this process.”

Tsakiris competed domestically with De Anza Force Football Club before moving to Florida at the age of ten.

In 2017, Tsakiris returned to the Bay Area and joined COEX Academy soon after.

Three years later, Tsakiris gets a call-up to the US Under-15 boys national team camp along with teammate and local teammate Amy Ochoa.

“I am grateful for the opportunity, and I am humbled by it,” Tsakiris said.

“I am looking forward to being a part of this group and developing along with the team. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Saratoga native and Los Gatos High School student is the son of assistant coach for the U.S. Under-20 Boys National Team Sean Tsakeres.

Currently, the Earthquakes have eight homegrown players on their roster – Tsakiris joins goalkeepers JT Marcinkowski and Emi Ochoa, defenders Tommy Thompson and Casey Walls, midfielders Gilbert Fuentes and Will Richmond and striker Cade Cowell.

Tsakiris is currently ranked by TopDrawerSoccer as the No. 2 player in Northern California and the Hawaii District for the 2024 Class, as well as the No. 9 midfielder in the country.

What is a local player?

A domestic player is an academy player who has been awarded a contract with the first team, and who is required to have spent at least one year in the club’s academy, and to live on the club’s territory.

Major League Soccer (MLS) established the domestic player base in 2008.

Prior to the rule, young players will be recruited through one of the pooled assignments such as MLS SuperDraft.

Between June 2020 and the start of the 2021 season, a total of 33 domestic players were signed to the first team rosters.

