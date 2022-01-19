Victims of the twin earthquakes in Afghanistan await help





Survivors of twin earthquakes in Afghanistan on Wednesday waited for aid to arrive after spending their second night exposed to sub-zero temperatures after tremors that killed at least 22 people and destroyed homes.

Rescuers continued to comb the rubble for survivors of Monday’s earthquake, with many survivors spending a second night in a row in the open while some took refuge in tents on Tuesday evening, an AFP correspondent reported.

Two earthquakes two hours apart, with a magnitude of 4.9 and 5.3 shook the Cadiz region in western Badghis province, the USGS said, damaging hundreds of buildings in a rural area not easily accessible by road.

Sporadic aid has begun to arrive in the area, but the vast majority of victims are still waiting for help.

“We have not received any aid,” Najeebullah Najebi, who became homeless with 19 family members after their home was destroyed, told AFP on Wednesday.

“We spent the night in a tent that was given to us last year when the floods hit us,” he said.

Many fear that rain could make homes more vulnerable to collapse, exacerbating the crisis.

“We lost everything we had. We are homeless. Everything is buried under the rubble,” said Abd al-Rahman, one of the survivors whose house was damaged in Quds.

When the tremors started, he said, “everyone started screaming,” and added, “Everyone from every house ran out of their homes and ran away.”

‘We are alone’

Footage from the earthquake’s aftermath showed destroyed mud houses, with survivors including children searching in the rubble for their belongings.

A man, his face covered in mud, was seen walking among the rubble carrying an infant, while clothes, carpets and household items were scattered around him.

“We were buried under the walls… Only our heads came out of the mud,” said Khair Muhammad, a resident of Cadiz.

“We are alone here. We all live far from each other.”

The Taliban government said up to 1,000 homes were damaged and that tents, food and medicine were being sent to the victims.

The quake’s epicenter was near the city of Qal’at Nau, the capital of Badghis, less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Turkmenistan border, according to the US Geological Survey.

Afghanistan is already in the grip of a humanitarian catastrophe, exacerbated by the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets located abroad.

The United Nations said Afghanistan needs $5 billion in 2022 to avert the ongoing catastrophe.

A devastating drought has exacerbated the crisis, with Al-Qadisiyah district becoming one of the worst affected areas.

Afghanistan is frequently subject to earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which is located near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Even weak earthquakes can cause great damage to poorly built homes and buildings in the poor country.

In 2015, more than 380 people were killed in Pakistan and Afghanistan when a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the two countries, with the bulk of the deaths occurring in Pakistan.

