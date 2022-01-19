Railways studying standard operating procedures for train operations after earthquake





No guidance has been reported by Raliways.

Indian Railways is developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to operate trains immediately after the earthquake. The Railways Board has written to Zonal Railways general managers to share their views on the safe operation of trains after the earthquake.

Nearly a year after this issue was brought up by the chief chief engineer of Northern Railways, CB Gupta, who noted that the railways had not issued any guidelines or rules for the operation of the trains after the earthquake, the top management decided to formulate standard operating procedures, sources in the railways said. Southern Railway is here on Wednesday.

The General and Sub-Rules (G&SR), which is the fulcrum of passenger/freight train operations via Indian Railways, did not stipulate any action in relation to the operation of trains after an earthquake.

There are no instructions

Even the Indian Railways Permanent Route Guide and the Indian Railways Bridge Guide, which govern the construction and management of civil engineering infrastructure, did not mention any post-earthquake inspection as a mechanism to ensure that no damage occurs to tracks, bridges, etc., the official said.

Although the Designs Research and Standards Organization, the research and development arm of railways, has suggested in its guidance on the seismic design of railway bridges post-earthquake inspections and operations, it is not included as a rule in the G&SR book.

According to a senior railway official, 58.6% of the country’s land mass was subject to moderate to very high intensity earthquakes. Earthquakes are included in the list of natural disasters that affect train operations such as floods, landslides, tsunamis, avalanches, etc.

Multiple effects

Some parts of the railway network like the Rajkot section of the Western Railways have some contingency plans to deal with the earthquake. The Rajkot division covers a large part of coastal Gujarat and is located on the parameter of the zone prone to type IV and type III earthquakes. Earthquakes can have multiple impacts on train operations as they can lead to tsunamis, floods, landslides, etc… So it is absolutely essential to have standard procedure for safe train operations after the earthquake,” said the officer, who He preferred not to be named, he said.

Rail officials say that while earthquakes are among the natural disasters included in the disaster management scheme for planning train operations, no specific rules are laid out in the G&SR book that governs the operation of passenger and freight trains.

However, for metro trains, issued with the approval of Indian Railways, it has been clarified that in the event of an earthquake, “The Traffic Controller shall instruct all trains to stop immediately and after the earthquake subsides, the Traffic Controller may direct all running of the stranded train in manual mode restricted at walking speed after verifying that the path is safe for train movement and free of obstacles until the next stop…”

The Board of Railways said in its January 12, 2022 letter that it is desirable that there be safety provisions in G&S to guide actions after the earthquake. It asked the general managers of Zonal Railways for their views and practices regarding the operation of the trains after the earthquake.

