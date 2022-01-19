Reconstruction of a historic church in Peru after the earthquake





One of the first churches erected in Peru after the Spanish conquest in the mid-16th century will be restored after it was badly damaged during a 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the town of La Galca Grande in November last year.

La Galca Grande Church, constructed in 1538, consists of a now dilapidated building and a free-standing tower – brought down in a natural disaster – built using stone from ancient pre-Hispanic buildings. The interior and exterior walls have traditional designs found at archaeological sites of the ancient Chachapoyas civilization in the Andes, and the church also contains Baroque altar pieces featuring Catholic and Aboriginal symbols.

The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has donated $20,000 to the Peruvian Ministry of Culture’s Crisis Response Fund to support the early stages of the project, although the total cost of the renovation has not been determined. The Ministry of Tourism is also expected to be involved with the start of the project.

La Galca Grande, one of the oldest cities in northeastern Peru, has a population of about 7,000 and is known for its dense Amazonian forests on the northern tip and the rugged Andes mountain range on the south.

“It is one of the most traditional and interesting towns in the region, with adobe houses, cone-shaped thatched roofs and deep historical roots,” says Elias Mujica, Executive Director of WMF Peru. “Like all European cities in the Andes, a main square was built, with the church built first.”

The collapsed tower, a rare example of a church tower not connected to the main structure, has been in danger for decades. “The earthquake was the last drop, but it hasn’t been maintained since 2003, and now it’s just rubble, and it destroyed about 90% of it,” Mujica says. Restoration of the church building requires a new roof and may require the renovation of its main altar.

Mujica adds that the Wikimedia Foundation is collecting technical data for the restoration, and says it will seek local participation for the project “to achieve full expression of the community with its heritage.” About 70 homes along La Galca Grande’s main square were also damaged during the earthquake but no deaths were reported.

