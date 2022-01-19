The earthquake in Afghanistan killed 26 people and flattened villages





The devastation took place in one of the country’s poorest regions (Photo: AP/AFP/Getty)

At least 26 people have died after three villages in one of Afghanistan’s poorest regions were devastated by the twin earthquakes.

Rescuers were combing the debris of about 800 mud-brick homes flattened by Monday’s earthquakes, which were separated by a few hours in the northwestern province of Badghis.

The United Nations said that among the confirmed dead were four children.

They said the brick houses that were destroyed are already exposed due to the torrential rains.

Yesterday, the survivors continued to search for members of their families, while some of them remained among the ruins of their homes.

Others spent the night in a shelter with relatives in the rain-hit province.

About 800 homes reduced to rubble (Photo: Associated Press) Among the confirmed dead are four children (Photo: Associated Press) Some survivors continued to search for survivors, while others stayed with their relatives (Photo: Associated Press)

The US Geological Survey recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 and 4.9 two hours later.

They struck 25 miles east and 31 miles southeast of Castle Nau, the provincial capital of Badghis.

The province is located along the border with Turkmenistan and is one of the most backward and poorest in the country.

The UN statement said the earthquakes were felt in three western provinces: Badghis, Ghor and Herat.

“People whose homes have been damaged or destroyed are hosted by their relatives and other members of their communities,” the United Nations said.

“Initial reports indicate that there is an urgent need for food, shelter, non-food items and heating materials.”

The Taliban, who seized control of the country in mid-August, called on international aid organizations to provide immediate assistance, including tents and other basic necessities.

