Houses damaged after earthquake in central Turkey

Sarioglan district of Kayseri Province, Central Anatolia, was hit by a 4.9-magnitude earthquake early on Jan. 19.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced that “the earthquake occurred at a depth of 23.7 kilometers at 02.28 am.”

No injuries were reported, however, two people were taken to hospital after experiencing panic attacks. Local officials reported “minor damage” with cracks in homes and the walls of some stables.

People living in cracked homes were evacuated and housed in the government guest house. Provincial Governor Mamdouh Buyukelic, who visited the area, told Demiroren News Agency that engineers are also monitoring the hazards in these homes.

“We woke up after an earthquake. We ran quickly out of the house. We have damage to the walls. Fortunately, no one was hurt,” said Ali Akbulut, a local resident.

Sarioglan experienced about 21 aftershocks on January 19, the strongest of which was 3.8.

Central Anatolia region is a region prone to earthquake hazards. “We have seen tremors in Niğde and Konya before,” said Şükrü Ersoy, a professor at Yildiz Technical University.

“There may be new earthquakes of magnitude 5 or 6, maybe 7. We have to monitor the area,” he added.

The Kandilli Observatory and the Istanbul Earthquake Research Institute also reported two more earthquakes of less than 4 degrees in two regions.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the southern province of Adana, and a 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the Gemlik region in the northwestern province of Bursa.

Recent earthquakes in the Aegean and the Mediterranean have also become new topics of discussion in the country.

“The recent earthquake in Greece is the last straw for earthquake risk in the Marmara region,” said prominent expert Nasi Gorur, adding, “The pressure on the fault line is heading towards Turkey.”

Officials at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which is under construction in the southern province of Mersin, made a statement on January 19 about the public’s concerns. “The structure is resistant to a 9-magnitude earthquake,” she said.

