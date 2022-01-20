Population blast puzzles: earthquake or meteor?





A 1.0-magnitude quake was recorded in the Hvalfjörður Strait, western Iceland, at 6:24 p.m. last night, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office’s meteorologist, mbl.is. The cause of the earthquake was initially unknown, and seismic activity is rare in the area, but residents reported hearing a large explosion. RÚV was the first to report the story.

The explosion was a topic of discussion on the Facebook page of the residents of Kisharipur district, with many people reporting that they had heard it. One resident commented, “There was a loud bang and the house shivered as if in a magnitude 5 earthquake.”

Another wrote, “Yes, I heard a great bang,” while a third says, “I thought someone had arrived, making a loud noise.” Some describe the explosion, others clatter.

The country’s astronomer, Sevar Helge Bragason, commented on Twitter, “Fun! Has anyone researched? Has anyone seen a flash of light or something similar in the sky? I haven’t received any reports of a meteor, so this is an unlikely explanation.”

Residents of the Hvalvjar Arsvit area shared their experience on Facebook as well, with one of them writing, “He did not lose sight of this interest, because we live 400 meters from the explosion. The house shivered. The explosion caused a large cloud of smoke.”

According to visir.is, the Icelandic meteorological office was notified just before 10 p.m. in an email from prospecting company Borjärvierke that the company was responsible for the explosion linked to a project in the area. The project is located in Grundartangi Point, western Iceland.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://icelandmonitor.mbl.is/news/news/2022/01/20/explosion_puzzles_residents_earthquake_or_meteor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos